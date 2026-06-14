Posted in: NBA, NBC, Sports, TV | Tagged: Knicks, Law & Order: SVU

Is Law & Order: SVU the Next Stop for Knicks MVP Jalen Brunson?

Helping the New York Knicks to their first title in over 50 years, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson has his sights set on NBC's Law & Order: SVU.

Article Summary Knicks hero Jalen Brunson capped New York’s long-awaited NBA title run with Finals MVP and a very unexpected next goal.

Instead of the usual victory lap, the Knicks star said he wants a shot on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU after the championship.

Brunson’s playoff-era bond with SVU star Mariska Hargitay has become a fun Knicks side story that could lead on-screen.

Hargitay also shared major SVU updates, including directing episode 600 and new details on the Benson-Stabler near-kiss.

You just helped lead the New York Knicks to their first NBA title in over half a century. You were named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. You will never have to pay for a meal in NYC for the rest of your life. You can pretty much assume you'll be drinking for free, too. What's the first thing on your plate? Normally, we hear athletes say, "I'm going to Disneyworld" – but not Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Asked what was next for him on the way back to the Knicks locker room to celebrate the history-making win, Brunson was asked what was next – and it seems like a role on NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU is on his agenda. The friendship that's grown between Brunson and Hargitay over the course of the NBA Playoffs and Finals has been one of the great side stories over the past few weeks. We have Brunson being a long-time fan of "SVU," and Hargitay being a fan of the Knicks and the magic that Brunson brings to the game. Of course, being the star and hands-on executive producer, if anyone is going to get Brunson on, it's Hargitay.

Here's a look at Brunson making it clear that he's got that "DUN-DUN" on his brain and it's not going away:

What's next for @jalenbrunson1 after bringing New York its first NBA championship in 53 years? pic.twitter.com/1doCVR3qhK — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Hargitay dropped some big news about the upcoming 600th episode, shared how she and co-star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) disagreed with Dick Wolf's decision to go with Stabler and Benson having that near-kiss in S24E12: "Blood Out" (and that different takes were filmed), and offered her thoughts on a Stabler-Benson reunion in the future, now that Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

Hargitay Is Directing "SVU" Episode 600: "They just asked me to direct the 600th! Which is episode six next year. It's crazy. Even I can't download it. Even I go, 'Wait, what?!' No, it's nuts."

Hargitay and Meloni Disagreed with Wolf's Near-Kiss Decision; Alternate Takes Were Filmed: "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it. [audience goes crazy] Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss] … We [she and Meloni] disagreed. We disagreed because we thought that it was earned and the way it was dealt with was really complex and very beautiful and very human and showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they're connected … [But] no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'"

Hargitay on a Stabler/Benson Reunion in the Future: "Chris has his own show now [Hulu's upcoming The Land]. At some point? I mean, anything's possible. Yes. The answer to that is he, and I are not … it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] – see what I did there?"

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Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Heading into its 28th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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