Posted in: Pop Culture, PowerA, Technology | Tagged: game controller, PowerA

PowerA Reveals The Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller

PowerA and Meridian GMT unveiled the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller — a modular PC and Xbox flight controller that brings authentic, cockpit-inspired controls to flight simulation fans.

Article Summary PowerA and Meridian GMT have partnered on the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller for PC and Xbox.

The handheld PowerA flight controller combines aircraft and helicopter-style controls in one modular design.

Interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates let PowerA Project X-Ray adapt to different flight sim setups.

PowerA says the controller brings authentic, immersive flight simulation controls to more players, with no price yet.

PowerA has formed a new partnership with Meridian GMT to create a brand new PC and Xbox controller in the form of the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller. Just look at the design of this thing, as it has been catered to give players all the necessary controls they need for any game revolving around flight or flight simulation, everything they need to handle an aircraft like a pro. Condensing down what would normally be a kit costing hundreds of dollars into a single handheld unit. We have more details about it below, but no word yet on when it will be sold or at what price point.

Take Command Of The Skies With PowerA's Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller

The Project X-Ray Flight Deck Controller is a versatile handheld flight system that brings authentic aircraft and helicopter controls into a single, modular design. With interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates, Project X-Ray enables simmers to quickly adapt their setup for different aircraft types while delivering an immersive, cockpit-inspired experience in a familiar controller form factor. The collaboration also introduces "Fueled by PowerA," a new initiative that reflects PowerA's commitment to partnering with category innovators to bring specialized gaming experiences to players around the world. The partnership reflects a shared vision between both companies: combining innovation and scale to unlock new flight simulation experiences for dedicated flight simulation fans and gaming audiences worldwide.

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for PowerA as we expand into more immersive ways to play," said Matt Hiler, Sr. Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships. "Meridian GMT's deep flight simulation expertise, combined with PowerA's decades of global accessory experience, helps bring authentic, approachable, and exciting flight control to more players."

Nicki Repenning, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Meridian GMT, added: "Flight simulation enthusiasts are passionate about authenticity, immersion, and control. By partnering with PowerA, we're combining Meridian GMT's expertise in advanced flight simulation hardware with PowerA's ability to deliver innovative gaming experiences at scale."

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