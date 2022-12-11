Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration: ABC Shares Images & More

In honor of the beloved animated film's 30th anniversary, this Thursday, December 15th, finds ABC and The Wonderful World of Disney offering fans Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Taped in front of a live studio audience at Disney Studios, the two-hour reimagining features never-before-seen musical performances with brand-new sets & costumes inspired by and paying homage to the animated classic. And just in case you haven't heard, the cast is pretty killer. We have Grammy & Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. as Belle; Tony, Emmy & Grammy-nominated artist Josh Groban as the Beast; Tony & Grammy-nominated star Joshua Henry as Gaston; and EGOT winner & legend Rita Moreno as the night's narrator. In addition, Emmy Award-winning actor/comedian Martin Short is set as Lumière; Tony Award-winner David Alan Grier as Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji as Gaston's loyal sidekick, LeFou; Jon Jon Briones as Belle's loving father, Maurice; and country pop artist Shania Twain & rising star Leo Abelo Perry as mother-son duo, Mrs. Potts and Chip. And now, we have a pretty impressive preview image gallery to pass along, as well as a trailer and featurettes focused on H.E.R. and Groban.

Here's a Look at ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

To kick things off, here's a look at who's who in the form of a pretty impressive photo gallery that gives viewers a chance to see a lot of familiar faces expressing their love for the award-winning animated classic:

And here's a look at an overview of the special, followed by the official introductions of H.E.R. as Belle and Groban as the Beast, followed by the duo discussing what went into the making of the musical special:

ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Executive producers are Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft, and Katy Mullan. Hamish Hamilton directs, with H.E.R. serving as a producer.