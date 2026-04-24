Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

SNL UK Offers BTS Look at Host Nicola Coughlan During Photoshoot

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at SNL UK host Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Big Mood) during her photoshoot for this weekend's show.

Article Summary SNL UK shares a behind-the-scenes look at host Nicola Coughlan’s photoshoot ahead of this weekend’s new episode.

Nicola Coughlan reflects on the SNL UK opener, meeting Tina Fey, and reuniting with Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page.

SNL UK’s latest promo teams Nicola Coughlan with Foo Fighters and Jack Shep for a Glastonbury callback gag.

Midweek sketch and table read updates show Nicola Coughlan settling into a busy SNL UK hosting week before showtime.

With only a little more than 24 hours to go until Saturday Night Live UK returns to Sky and NOW screens with SNL UK host Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Big Mood) and musical guest Foo Fighters, we've got some last-minute updates to pass along. Before looking back at how Coughlan's week has been (including midweek sketch, on-stage promo, and table read), SKY was kind enough to share a look at Coughlan's photoshoot for the weekend.

First up, here's a look at Coughlan's official images as SNL UK host, followed by a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot:

Here's a look back at what Coughlan had to share about appearing in the SNL UK opener, meeting Tina Fey, and reuniting with her Bridgerton co-star, Regé-Jean Page:

For this week's on-stage promo, Coughlan was joined by the Foo Fighters and SNL UK star Jack Shep, who let the band know he had a chance to check them out during Glastonbury 2017. It turns out that Coughlan was there, too – but from their reactions, Shep and the Foo Fighters remember her all too well. Here's a look at today's on-stage promo, followed by a look back at this past week and the previous show's cold open:

Here's Coughlan giving us yet another reason to love her, followed by a look at members of the SNL UK cast also checking in from Wednesday night's table read:

To help kick off the return week on Tuesday, we got an SNL UK Midweek Sketch that saw Coughlan taking a trip down memory lane – fondly embracing the studio's sights and sounds as if it were only yesterday (instead of the four weeks since she was last there). You can understand why SNL UK stars Annabel Marlow and Hammed Animashaun would be a wee bit confused. Here's a look at Coughlan's midweek sketch, followed by a look back at the SNL UK Cold Open from the previous show:

SNL UK Cold Open Sees Melania Trump Playing Games with Epstein Files

When it comes to cold opens that twist the knife, SNL UK has been on a killer role since it debuted – and it continued those winning ways heading into its break. Kicking off the Jack Whitehall-hosted effort (with musical guest Jorja Smith), last weekend's SNL UK saw Jack Shep, Al Nash, and Annabel Marlow play three friends enjoying some rare sun (even if the temperature doesn't match it) with a garden BBQ and some drinks. To add some spark to the festivities, the three decide to engage in a few rounds of "Never Have I Ever." For those of you who don't know the rules: one person says, "Never have I ever…," followed by some kind of action." If it's something you've never done, you don't do anything. But if it's something that you have done, then you would have to drink (and probably do some serious explaining. For example, if someone said, "Never have I ever held up a liquor store at gunpoint," and you actually have held up a liquor store at gunpoint, then you would have to drink.

"Never have I ever kissed two boys on one night," Shep threw out to the other two – with Marlow replying, "Guilty!" At this point, there wouldn't be any reason to think for a second that the cold open would soon turn into a knife-twist on Melania Trump and the controversy surrounding Kanye West and the canceled Wireless Festival. That would change – and fast. Never have I ever accidentally booked a Neo-Nazi to headline a music festival for three nights," Marlow offered. "Girl, you said you wouldn't bring that up!" responded. Of course, the joke is a ten-ton reference to the UK Government banning West from entering the country for the music festival over his recent history of antisemitic and other hate speech.

But once Emma Sid's Melania Trump entered the scene (from behind a bush, we might add), "Never have I ever been friends with Jeffrey Epstein!" Melania offers, catching the trio off guard. Even when she suggests a different game, Melania just can't stop trying to convince people that she has no idea who Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are. Moving on to a game of "Truth or Dare," Melania throws out, "How dare you accuse me of female friendship with short-haired sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell?" Marlow and Shep are confused about why Melania keeps going back to the Epstein/Maxwell stuff, especially since (as Shep notes to Melania), your husband literally started a war to distract us all from it."

Heading into the weekend, Melania released an official statement from her office, denying that she had a relationship with Epstein or Maxwell. What made the statement even more headline-grabbing was that it appeared to come out of nowhere, with Donald Trump's side of The White House reportedly unaware that the statement would be released. Meanwhile, back in the world of the SNL UK Cold Open, the sketch ends with Melania making the case for "one last chance" (noting she no longer has any friends "since they all died in a maximum security prison). To prove her sincerity, Melania proposes one more game: "2 Truths and a Lie," offering, "I love my new friends, I like poor people – wink, wink – and live from London, it's 'Saturday Night!'"

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