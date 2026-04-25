Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Bethel on Uncertainty Before Bullseye Return

Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel reflects on getting the call from Disney to return and reprise his role as Bullseye, and more.

Article Summary Wilson Bethel reveals he never made peace with Daredevil’s cancellation and feared Bullseye would be recast for Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again star Bethel says Charlie Cox kept hope alive as Disney regained the rights and revival plans grew.

Bethel shares the stress of waiting through Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again rollout before finally getting the call to return.

The interview also teases Bullseye’s future, Foggy’s shocking death, MCU thoughts, fight scenes, and season four plans.

Wilson Bethel is cognizant that he was one of the key cogs in why season three of why season three of Drew Goddard's Daredevil was such a success as the title character's archnemesis Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye, the federal agent marksman-turned-supervillain recruited by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) to frame Daredevil (Charlie Cox), committing crimes in costume before the hero eventually clears his name. After a stint in prison, it's discovered that Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) offers to help free him in exchange for a personal favor to assassinate Matt's (Cox) best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), for getting too close to a case that risks toppling her and Wilson's empire. In season two, she would get her comeuppance as Bullseye has also become a target of Kingpin's (D'Onofrio) Anti-Vigilante Task Force. For a while, as filming season one commenced, it was a gut-wrenching experience for Bethel, not knowing if he would return, and he talked to Brandon Davis about it before finally getting that call for Dario Scardapane's Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Wilson Bethel on Uncertainty, Back and Forth with Charlie Cox, and Return

To get to his return, you can skip to the 16-minute mark. When asked if Bethel made peace with Daredevil's cancellation in 2019, "I didn't make peace with it, but yeah, I thought it was over. I definitely didn't make peace with it, especially when Disney announced…I never made peace with it," the Imperfect Women star said. "I remember Charlie telling me, 'Mate, it might revert back to Disney at some point, as the rights will revert back to Disney. We'll see what happens.' So then you're like, 'Well, will it?' Maybe? Years pass, and finally, the rights revert to Disney. I don't get a call. Sometime after that, they announced they are making [Born Again]. I don't get a call. Still, don't get a call, then they start making the show."

Bethel admitted the stress was mounting, "I'm like, 'Oh shit!' I'm NOT in this. Not only that, but then I'm fucking looking, just waiting to check the internet someday and see, 'New Bullseye is cast,' and have my heart be broken. I remember there was a period of six months or a year after they had announced that the show was coming back, but I hadn't gotten a call, and I was checking with Charlie periodically, 'Mate, I don't know.' I was waiting for that to happen and preparing myself for the devastation. Anyway, then I eventually got the call that said I was coming back. I never got over it, because I loved it so much."

For more, including his iconic diner scrum, Colin Ferrell's incarnation of Bullseye from the 2003 film starring Ben Affleck, original Netflix series season four plans, the divide over his killing Foggy, MCU thoughts, unlikely allies, practical vs CG on fight sequences, and more, you can check out the entire interview. Daredevil: Born Again streams Tuesdays on Disney+.

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