Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Production Video Includes Early Sneak Peek

Check out the sneak peek at creators and writers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai, released by Netflix during Anime NYC.

Mizu's (Maya Erskine) quest for revenge will continue in the second season of the hit animated series Blue Eye Samurai, from series creators, writers, and executive producers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green (Logan, American Gods). And now, thanks to Netflix's Anime NYC panel on Thursday evening, we're getting to learn more about what viewers can expect from Noizumi, Green, and executive producer Jane Wu. But that's not all, because the video above not only announces that Season 2 is in production but also drops a pretty sick (in a good way) look at what the second season has to offer. Along with the featurette above, we also have a look at the overview for this evening's Anime NYC panel and a look back at the teaser poster released earlier this week.

Netflix Presents: Sakamoto Days, Splinter Cell, Blue Eye Samurai, and More!

From fan-fave anime Sakamoto Days and Record of Ragnarok III, popular video game adaptations Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and Devil May Cry, to cultural phenom Blue Eye Samurai, immerse yourself in the thrill of animation at Netflix with exclusive debuts, sneak peeks, special guests, and giveaways. Special guests include: Derek Kolstad, Jane Wu, and Michael Green. (Thursday, August 21st, 7 pm ET: Main Stage Presented by Ito En – Hall 1D)

The voice cast for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more.

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series originally hitting Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

