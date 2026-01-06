Bridgerton, The Beauty, CPB/Trump & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 6th, 2026:

Supergirl: New Piece Of International Promo Art

Stranger Things 5 Unleashes the Upside Down on WWE Raw (HIGHLIGHTS)

Bridgerton Season 4: Benedict's Unmasked in New Character Posters

AEW Talent Reportedly Depart Company, But Not Chris Jericho… Yet

Wonder Man Teaser: Can Simon Save Hollywood and Ace His Audition?

WWE Unreal Season 2 Trailer Drops Despite Paul Heyman Protests

Corporation for Public Broadcasting Closing After Nearly 60 Years

Dark Winds Season 4 Teaser: Los Angeles Is a Dangerous Place

The Beauty: Episode Overviews Offer Some Interesting Series Insights

Bridgerton Season 4: Benedict Is "Searching for Something Different"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 5: Series Ending with 8-Episode Final Run

WWE Raw: Will Chris Jericho Return? Stranger Things Have Happened…

Stranger Things 5 Behind-the-Scenes Doc Official Trailer Released

Elsbeth: Carrie Preston on Season 3 Return, Steve Buscemi & More

Stranger Things 5: Natalia Dyer on Nancy's Independence, Future & More

The Beauty Official Trailer: Perfection Comes with a High Price

The Hunting Party: Melissa Roxburgh on Season 2, Bex's Resolve & More

