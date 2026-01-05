Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth: Carrie Preston on Season 3 Return, Steve Buscemi & More

Elsbeth star Carrie Preston discusses the guest stars still to come when Season 3 resumes, including how they were able to get Steve Buscemi.

Article Summary Carrie Preston teases what's next for Elsbeth as Season 3 returns with more star-studded guest roles.

Steve Buscemi joins Elsbeth as Simon, a crossword champ tangled in a deadly puzzle showdown.

Buscemi landed his guest spot after reaching out as a fan via his agents, according to Preston.

Upcoming episodes also feature Hamish Linklater and Jeff Hiller in unique, murder-filled stories.

During Sunday night's Critics Choice Awards Showrunner Jonathan Tolins had some teases to drop about what's ahead with the hit Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth returns next month to resume its third season. But Tolins wasn't alone, with Preston also grabbing some red carpet time to talk up a very familiar face set to hit our screens. Late last year, we learned that Steve Buscemi (Wednesday)had been tapped to play Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Checking in with Deadline Hollywood, Preston shared that they had just wrapped filming Buscemi's episode, and that the actor was a fan who sought a role on the show through his agent. In addition, Preston drop a quick update on other guest stars on tap and more.

Here's a look at what Preston had to share about what's still to come with CBS's Elsbeth Season 3:

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

Still to come this season, Steve Buscemi (Wednesday) plays Simon, a "five-time crossword champion and this year's favorite to win again. An obsessive perfectionist, Simon winds up in a deadly battle with the puzzle's longtime editor over pop culture clues and a certain female contestant." Hamish Linklater (Gen V) plays Felix, "one of New York's big wigs, the top wigmakers in the city. Consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street execs and medical patients, Felix dreams of more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads to some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead." Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) plays Archer Bryant, "a tech-entrepreneur turned fitness freak with a quest to live forever. That requires a strict diet, exercise, pharmaceuticals, sleep regimen, and possibly murder."

