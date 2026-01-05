Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Elsbeth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jared Padalecki, Elsbeth, Carrie, Netflix & WBD, Jensen Ackles, NJPW/AEW, The Hunting Party, Reacher & more!

Jared Padalecki Dealing with Broken Leg & Food Delivery Hell

Elsbeth Showrunner Teases Season 3: Alec Bloom, Kaya's Return & More

Carrie: Mike Flanagan Found "Very Timely and New" Way to Adapt Novel

James Gunn Cautiously Optimistic About Netflix/Warner Bros News

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Heads Back to Toronto (But Can't Escape "6-7")

G1 Climax Invades Chicago as NJPW 2026 Schedule Revealed

AEW Collision Review: The Worst Episode of 2026 So Far

ABC News Shows Why Follow-Ups Matter; Take Note, CBS Evening News

The Hunting Party Returns Thursday: Early S02E01: "Ron Simms" Preview

Neuromancer: Emma Laird Offers Update on Apple TV Series Adaptation

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 Review: The Retirement of Hiroshi Tanahashi

2026 Critics Choice Awards: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Big Event!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 1 Was Thirty, Flirty & Thriving!

Number 10: Jing Lusi Discusses Joining Steven Moffat's New Series

Stranger Things 5: Matarazzo on Dustin's Full-Circle Tribute to Eddie

Stranger Things 5: Lingering Questions Remain Following the Finale

Reacher Author Andrew Child Hits His Fun Stride with "Exit Strategy"

