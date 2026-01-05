Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl: New Piece Of International Promo Art

A new piece of international promo art for Supergirl has been released. The next big screen entry in the DC Universe will be released on June 26, 2026.

The next big screen chapter of the new DC Universe will be released this year with Supergirl. This is another one of those DC projects that was sort of in development and then sort of wasn't. There was the hugely successful TV show as she became part of the Arrowverse, and with the reboot that James Gunn and Peter Safran are headlining, this version of Superman isn't going to be some loner. Nope, he's got a cousin who has already made her way to Earth and appears to be dealing with the destruction of Krypton exactly how you would expect, i.e., not well at all. The teaser trailer was recently released, and it might be a little while before we get another one, but IMP Awards always seems to find the neat little pieces of promo art that no one else does. This time it's an international piece, and it's pretty cool looking. As always, we love well-designed posters and promo art in this house.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

