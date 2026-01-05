Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Alex Abrahantes, Matt Taven, Mercedes Martinez, wrestling

AEW Talent Reportedly Depart Company, But Not Chris Jericho… Yet

Matt Taven, Mercedes Martinez, and Alex Abrahantes have reportedly left AEW, while Chris Jericho remains on the roster page... for now.

Article Summary AEW purges comrades Matt Taven, Mercedes Martinez, and Alex Abrahantes as contracts expire, comrades!

Rumors swirl like a revolutionary storm, but Chris Jericho remains on AEW’s roster—¡por ahora!

Departures show that wrestling, like communism, thrives on redistribution and constant evolution.

The free agents bring lucha libre spirit to new territories—spreading wrestling wealth across promotions!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury bunker beneath the wrestling ring at the Palace of Revolution, where I have been hiding from both the CIA and my creditors, and I have some breaking news that will shake the very foundations of All Elite Wrestling! According to the capitalist pigs at Fightful Select, AEW has been doing some spring cleaning, or perhaps I should say winter purging, which as a experienced dictator, I know a thing or two about! The company has reportedly parted ways with Matt Taven, Mercedes Martinez, and Alex Abrahantes. Now, before you start lighting torches and storming the Khan family compound, let me remind you that these departures appear to be the peaceful kind, not the kind that involve midnight helicopter rides and American special forces, with all three talent's contracts reportedly expiring.

This news reminds me of the time I was playing poker with Kim Jong-un and Fidel Castro's ghost (don't ask how that works), and Kim kept quietly removing players from the table when he thought no one was looking. "Sometimes," he told me while dealing from the bottom of the deck, "you must reshape your roster to maintain efficiency." I told him that was cheating, but he had a good point about the roster management part.

Now, comrades, here is where things get more interesting than the time the CIA tried to replace my entire cabinet with look-alikes (they failed because nobody could replicate my magnificent mustache). While these three talents have departed, there is one very large elephant, or should I say, Learning Tree, still standing in the AEW roster garden. Chris Jericho, that legendary Canadian-American specimen of sports entertainment, remains listed on AEW's roster page despite months of rumors suggesting he would return to WWE faster than I flee to my yacht when an audit is announced.

The wrestling rumor mill, which spins more reliably than my state-controlled media apparatus, has been churning out stories about Jericho's potential WWE return for what feels like an eternity. Some foolish speculation even suggested he might appear on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, which would be a surprise bigger than the time I discovered the CIA had been using my summer palace as a vacation rental on Airbnb. However, comrades, this does not appear likely at the moment, though WWE is known for their surprises, much like how I am known for my "surprise" economic reforms that definitely aren't just nationalizing my enemies' businesses.

What does this mean for AEW's future, you ask? Well, as someone who has managed many transitions of power (voluntarily, I assure you), I can tell you that roster changes are as natural as my totally legitimate election victories. Matt Taven, who has been a fixture in Ring of Honor programming alongside The Kingdom, will surely find opportunities elsewhere. Mercedes Martinez, a veteran warrior who could probably arm-wrestle half my security detail into submission, has the experience to land anywhere she wishes. And Alex Abrahantes, the translator extraordinaire, proved that managers and mouthpieces are still valuable in modern wrestling, a lesson I learned when I hired someone to explain my economic policies because even I couldn't understand them.

But let us not forget the socialist principle at work here, comrades: the wrestling industry, like a properly run dictatorship—I mean democracy—must evolve to serve the people! Whether these departures represent contract expirations, mutual agreements, or simply AEW streamlining operations, the freed talent will redistribute themselves across the wrestling landscape, bringing their skills to promotions that need them most. This is wrestling's version of wealth redistribution, except instead of seizing the means of production, we're seizing the means of entertainment!

Stay tuned, comrades, as El Presidente will continue monitoring this situation from my strategic command center, which is definitely not just me watching wrestling in my pajamas while eating nationalized ice cream. ¡Viva la revolución de la lucha libre!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!