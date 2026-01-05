Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party: Melissa Roxburgh on Season 2, Bex's Resolve & More

The Hunting Party star Melissa Roxburgh previews what Season 2 has in store for Bex, the guest stars that viewers can expect, and much more.

Article Summary Melissa Roxburgh teases Bex's resolve after Oliver's death and how it fuels her mission in The Hunting Party Season 2

Season 2 filming moves from Vancouver to New York City, bringing new energy and locations to the show

Exciting guest stars join Season 2, including a secret fan-favorite from Roxburgh’s past work

Bex's apartment reveals her work-first mentality, with quirky sticky notes filling her personal space

With the fallout of season one of The Hunting Party and the devastating loss of Oliver Odell (Nich Wechsler), Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) is as determined as ever to get her team back up and running to continue finding America's most dangerous criminals, who have escaped the top-secret underground supermax prison known as the Pit. With a new slew of fugitives to chase, a relationship with the brass, led by US Attorney General Elizabeth Mallory (Zabryna Guevara), on thin ice, and a renewed determination, Bex is looking to get back into the swing of things with Jacob (Patrick Sabongui), Shane (Josh McKenzie), and Jennifer (Sara Garcia). Roxburgh spoke to Bleeding Cool about getting back into it with the JJ Bailey series, changing primary filming locations from Vancouver to New York City, upcoming guest stars for season two, including one from one of her previous shows, and bringing a personal touch to Bex's home.

The Hunting Party Star Melissa Roxburgh Teases What's Ahead for Season 2

Bleeding Cool: How would you describe the most significant change-wise for Bex this season, and how Oliver's death affected her?

I think it puts her on a warpath, if I'm going to be honest. Season One, we saw her return to the FBI, which was something she'd always wanted, having come from the casino world, which she wasn't a huge fan of. We saw her excited about everything that she was doing, but now that Oliver sadly passed away, given the context of that situation, she's ready to set some fires.

You relocated your primary location from Vancouver to New York. Do you feel that there was anything lost or gained from that transition?

I mean, the storyline itself, they're all over the place. They're jumping on a plane to travel to different cities every day, and what's nice about this is that it gives a different background to some of those cities. New York's its own character, so we get to play with that, and then change-wise, it feels like we went from small suburban towns, and now, we get to play with some more big city moments. For example, we shot one of the scenes in Chinatown, and that was super cool. We have some more episodes left, so we could go a whole bunch of different places in New York. There are so many options.

Is there a particular guest star this season that you're excited about working with, like Eric [McCormack], Niecy [Nash], Kelsey [Grammer], Liz [Gillies], or Jefferson [White]?

Yeah, we've had some amazing guest stars, and that's what's really special about this season: we have some classical actors. We have some renowned actors coming in that we get to play with. I'm a bit bummed that we don't get to play with them more, because we have two storylines: We have the serial killer storyline, then we have our storyline trying to catch them. It always comes ahead at the end of the episode, but we don't get to spend the episode together, so I'm always so grateful for the scenes when we get to interact with these guest stars, and not one of them has been unenjoyable. We've had some exciting moments, but the one that I'm most excited about is the one we just shot. It's episode eight, and it's someone that I have worked with very closely, passed with, and now I get to play with them again. I don't think that I'll have to say the name, but I'm very excited about this one.

I guess it ties into my next question: would there be anyone in particular from, say, Manifest that you would want to revisit for The Hunting Party, or does your specific guest relate to that?

[Coyly] It may involve that show, so yeah, I don't know? Maybe, maybe not.

As for the personal touches in the decor of Beck's apartment, I recall visiting the set and noticing that you had a puzzle box. What were your personal touches that you added that didn't already come from the set design?

Yeah, what I like about Bex's apartment is that it's definitely an adult apartment. She's not like slinging it in the motel anymore, but I think that she works so much that she doesn't have a ton of time to take care of her house. So, to that effect, I thought that Bex would have sticky notes all over her house as reminders. She's really good at her job, but when it comes to home organization, like what day the trash gets picked up, or "Hey, I got to call Spectrum to get my Wi-Fi fixed." She has sticky note reminders all over her apartment, because that's not her priority. Her priority is the job, so if you watch the episode and you see Beck's apartment, you'll see a lot of sticky notes everywhere.

The Hunting Party returns on January 8th on NBC with new episodes on Thursdays.

