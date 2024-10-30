Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: Amber Benson, buffy the vampire slayer, Tubi

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Amber Benson Tackles Series Trivia for Tubi

Amber Benson, who played Tara Maclay on Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer, tackles some series trivia for Tubi.

With Buffy the Vampire Slayer making its way to Tubi, the FAST platform had a chance to catch up with one of its stars, Amber Benson, who played the witch Tara Maclay in season four-six to play series trivia about the UPN/WB series that ran from 1997-2003. Tara was the love interest for Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) at UC Sunnydale, meeting her in a Wicca group. As the two begin practicing spells with their mutual interest in magic, they fall for each other. While they initially kept their relationship a secret, Tara eventually revealed herself as a lesbian to their friends.

Amber Benson Plays Buffy Trivia for Tubi

"Hi, I'm Amber Benson. I'm here at the Abbey at Buffy's Biggest Slays with Tubi," the I Saw the TV Glow starts. The first question is, "What year did Buffy start?" She answered correctly with "1997." The second question is "Buffy's full name is…" she also gets correct with "Buffy Anne Summers." Third is "When did Tara Maclay first appear?" The answer is "Hush," which was the 10th episode of season four. The final three questions ask, "Tara Maclay's last words? How many times did Buffy die?" and "Who was the first slayer Buffy met?" To find out if Benson gets them correct, you can check out the video.

Benson's active run on the show ended in season six after getting killed by a stray bullet from Warren Mears (Adam Busch) in the episode "Seeing Red." As Willow holds her in her arms, she flies into a rage in the following episode, "Villains," seeking revenge against him and his associates, transforming herself with the dark arts. After getting her revenge at least on Warren, she tries to end the world with a cataclysmic spell, but with Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) powerless to stop her, it's her best friend Xander (Nicholas Brendan), who finally reaches her without any physical superpowers and gets her to stop. Benson has since returned to the podcast Slayers: A Buffyverse Story in 2023, reprising her role as Tara.

