Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Tubi Welcomes Sarah Michelle Gellar Series

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans can now enjoy the WB/UPN series as it was originally intended, and it's coming to you courtesy of Tubi.

The 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer became such a cult classic upon its release with its blend of horror, comedy, and action. Written by Joss Whedon and directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui, the film starred Kristy Swanson as the title character, who discovers untapped superhuman abilities thanks to the help of Merrick (Donald Sutherland). Also helping is her friend Pike (Luke Perry), battling the evil forces of Lothos (Rutger Hauer) and his vampiric horde starting with his right-hand man Amilyn (Paul Reubens). Five years later, Whedon would be tasked to adapt the film to a TV series for the WB in 1997 with a new lead, Sarah Michelle Gellar, in the title role, and a franchise was born as a flagship series for the network before it became part of UPN for its final two seasons wrapping in 2003. Fans who don't have access to physical media and had to rely on a paid streaming service like Hulu can now enjoy it for free again on the AVOD platform Tubi.

A New Opportunity for Buffy Fans and the Buffyverse on Tubi

The TV incarnation of Buffy was almost reworked from the ground up, with Gellar playing Buffy Summers with a similar plot of the film where she's discovering her untapped superhuman abilities to take on nefarious supernatural forces from demons, imps, werewolves, and, of course, vampires. In the Watcher role is Anthony Head, who played Rupert Giles, helping to get Buffy closer to her potential. Also in the ensemble cast were Nicholas Brendan as the comic relief, Xander Harris; Alyson Hannigan as the witch, Willow Rosenberg; James Marsters as the vampire nemesis-turned-reluctant ally Spike; Emma Caulfield Ford as the demon, Anya; and Michelle Trachtenberg as Buffy's sister Dawn Summers.

Buffy's success led to the spinoff series Angel, which starred recurring cast members David Boreanaz as the title character and avenging vampire and Charisma Carpenter, who reprises her role as Cordelia Chase, acquiring new psychic-related abilities in the WB spinoff. Following Buffy's run, Marsters joined in Angel's final season with Carpenter's departure. The series' legacy has been somewhat tainted by reports of Whedon's toxicity on set, but fans have reason to feel optimistic with entertainment legend Dolly Parton told Business Insider the reboot is still a go thanks to efforts of producers, "They're still working on that," she said in January. "They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it. A lot of my work was done just conversing back and forth with the business people there, I have to give more people more credit on Buffy the Vampire Slayer than me. A lot of people did so much sweat on that. That little show did great."

