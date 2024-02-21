Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV | Tagged: Audible, btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, slayers

Slayers: Disney Reportedly Drives Stake Into Buffy Audio Drama's Heart

Christopher Golden confirmed that Slayers: A Buffyverse Story has been canceled, with Disney - not Audible - apparently pulling the plug.

Yeah, this was a tough one that we didn't see coming. Despite the success of Amber Benson, Christopher Golden & Kc Wayland's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" universe Audible Original series Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, Golden confirmed earlier today that there will not be additional seasons. "Hugely disappointed to share that, despite its enormous success, Disney has refused to allow Audible to proceed with future seasons of 'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.' To my knowledge, they have provided no explanation," Golden shared in the first of two tweets. "Working with this cast, the production team, and the folks at Audible UK–and seeing the joy in the fan community–has been one of the happiest experiences of my career. I'm sorry we won't be able to continue on, but I'm so glad we were able to bring these characters back to you."

Written by series star Benson & Golden and directed by Benson, Golden & Wayland, the original audio drama Slayers: A Buffyverse Story was set 20 years after the "Buffy" finale, with the spotlight shifting to James Marsters' Spike. Joining Marsters and Benson on this return trip to the Buffyverse are Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong – along with newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes (as Indira). Here's a look at Golden's tweets from earlier today confirming the bad news:

Hugely disappointed to share that, despite its enormous success, Disney has refused to allow Audible to proceed with future seasons of SLAYERS: A BUFFYVERSE STORY. To my knowledge, they have provided no explanation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/n9tKqR27oi — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) February 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Working with this cast, the production team, and the folks at Audible UK–and seeing the joy in the fan community–has been one of the happiest experiences of my career. I'm sorry we won't be able to continue on, but I'm so glad we were able to bring these characters back to you. — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) February 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at Carpenter's response to the news on Instagram Stories:

Here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for Audible Original's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story:

The Slayers story begins as Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed, and Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. And Cordelia needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world… his old flame, Drusilla (Landau).

