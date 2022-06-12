Charmed Writers Room Uses OG Writer's Tweet as "No A**holes" Reminder

Look, it's no secret that there hasn't been a lot of love between the original series and The CW's reimaging of Charmed. Back in 2020, things started to get ugly over what many involved in the OG series perceived was a slight against them in how the new series was marketed, and for several months we saw a back-n-forths between the original cast and the current series' cast as well as their respective fanbases. But with the way the series finale "The End is Never the End" ended, it seemed like an olive branch was being extended. Before the final credits rolled, we see Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Michaela (Lucy Barrett) entering a portal that takes them to Halliwell Manor- the home of Shannen Doherty's Prue, Holly Marie Combs' Piper, Alyssa Milano's Phoebe, and Rose McGowan's Paige. See? It's all connected! A big multiverse where all the Charmed stories happened! Except not everyone involved in the OG series saw it that way…

Original series writer Curtis Kheel took to Twitter to offer their take on how the episode would've ended (as you can see above). "As an original #Charmed writer, I can tell u what happened next: Piper, Phoebe & Paige vanquished the 3 imposters right after they invaded Halliwell Manor. Then [Holly Marie Combs] blew up the portal to that other universe & quipped: 'We wish them well," Kheel wrote in the tweet, along with the hashtags #seriesfinale and #CharmedReunionMovie (and also tagging Combs in the tweet). Well, when your show has been canceled and you have zero f**ks left to give when it comes to another cheap shot being taken at your expense, you do what the Charmed writers room did and you respond. "Unlike with the OG version of the franchise, we had a strict 'no assholes' hiring policy in the writer's room. We feel mostly sorry for these people, because unlike them we actually like each other and had the BEST time. Onward…."

The team followed that up with another tweet explaining why they went with the ending that they went with. "And for the record, we LOVE both versions, which is why we set out to create a cohesive universe," the follow-up began. "In our minds there is zero competition in a long line of strong young witches tasked with repeatedly saving the world. –FIN."