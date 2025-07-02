Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: foundation

Foundation Season 3 Creative Team, Pilou Asbæk Preview "The Mule"

A new behind-the-scenes look at Apple TV+'s Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring Foundation spotlights Pilou Asbæk's "The Mule."

Article Summary Foundation Season 3 premieres July 11 on Apple TV+, starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell.

Pilou Asbæk joins the cast as "The Mule," a dangerous warlord threatening the galaxy this season.

New behind-the-scenes video reveals cast and creative team insights on The Mule's impact and motives.

Ian Goldberg steps in as new showrunner, with a Season 4 writers' room already underway at Apple TV+.

With the streaming series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories set to return on July 11th, we're getting a new look behind the scenes of the third season of Apple TV+, Skydance Television, and David S. Goyer's Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring Foundation. In this go-around, actor Pilou Asbæk, the cast, and the creative team behind the streaming series offer some insights into Asbæk's warlord "The Mule" and the impact he's about to have on the universe during the third season.

Returning with Harris, Pace, and Llobell are Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Rowena King. The third season of the Apple TV+ series also welcomes Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk to the cast. Now, here's a look at what you need to know about "The Mule":

Earlier this year, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Ian Goldberg (Fear the Walking Dead, Krypton) had joined the Apple TV+ series as the new showrunner and executive producer, with a Season 4 writers' room reportedly already at work. Here's a look at the new image gallery that was released, along with the official season overview:

Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as "The Mule," whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It's anyone's guess who will win, who will lose, who will live, and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Apple TV+'s Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. David S. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson, and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

