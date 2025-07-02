Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E09 Preview: The Disciple Mystery Deepens

As the team inches closer to The Disciple's identity, here is our preview for Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E09: "CollateRal."

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E09 "CollateRal" brings the team closer to unmasking The Disciple.

Tara awakens from her coma in the previous episode, leading to an emotional engagement with Rebecca amid deepening intrigue.

Garcia and Alvez make progress tracking a missing inmate in the sneak preview for this week's episode.

Make sure to check out the official image gallery for S18E09 "CollateRal".

Believe it or not, this week brings the penultimate episode of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18, which means it's time to drop an updated preview for S18E09: "CollateRal." Last week saw Tara (Aisha Tyler) coming to terms with her painful past before reawakening from her shooting-induced coma. That brings Rebecca (Nicole Pacent) into play, but in more ways than one. On one hand, we have a little slice of happiness as Tara and Rebecca get engaged. On the other hand, there's the mysterious connection between Rebecca and the case that Voit (Zach Gilford) shared with the team, a case that could lead them to the identity of The Disciple. With that in mind, we have the official overview and image gallery for the season's penultimate episode. In addition, we have a sneak peek to pass along that finds Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) impressing Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) with a good idea that helps her recover a missing inmate.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 9: "CollateRal" Preview

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 9: "CollateRal" – The team gets closer to uncovering the identity of The Disciple. Written by Breen Frazier.

Heading into Season 18, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who has his own agenda. Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid will return for an episode. Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists, who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach.

Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

