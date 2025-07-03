Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Baby Zicky, SHP

Zicky: Wrath of the Rat King in SHP's September 2025 Solicits

Zicky: Wrath of the Rat King by Darin S. Cape, Zeno Decrux and Hiorsh Gabbatto launches in SHP Comics' September 2025 solicits.

Article Summary Zicky: Wrath of the Rat King launches as a five-issue all-ages fantasy adventure from SHP Comics in September 2025.

Blending isekai manga and western comic styles, Zicky follows a prankster hero facing the villainous Rat King.

Outnumbered and taunted by siblings, Zicky battles fantasy threats that spill dangerously into the real world.

Vibrant art styles by Zeno Decrux and Hiorsh Gabbatto bring Zicky's imaginative journey to life for all ages.

Zicky: Wrath of the Rat King by Darin S. Cape, Zeno Decrux and Hiorsh Gabbatto is a new cheeky, all-ages fantasy adventure graphic novel combining isekai manga with western comic storytelling, to be published by SHP Comics as part of their September 2025 solicits and solicitations, through Diamond. Hey, someone has to.

"Meet Zicky, a practical joker with a cheeky sense of humor. Whether he is commenting on the action or insulting his enemies, Zicky will delight readers of all ages. Issue #1 – The Spy: Trapped by the Rat King with time running out, Zicky faces a fiery death. But even as he manages a daring escape, a spy slips through the portal after him. Back in the real world, his older siblings, Miles and Zoe, ridicule his "imaginary" adventures. As he prepares to return and battle the Rat King's army, the spy is watching his every move. Zicky encompasses a rich narrative filled with vibrant characters, imagination and thematic depth. Good and evil are not presented as black and white, and Zicky will need all of his persistence, humor and ninja skills to reach the end of his journey. Zicky's fantasy world is drawn in a manga style by the extraordinary Zeno Decrux. The real world is brought to life by the equally talented Jorge Gabotto. The pages which are the most fun are where these two styles come together, as in this page of Zicky's return from his nightly adventures.. Zicky, the youngest of three, often finds himself being teased for believing his stories are real. But things are about to get too real when the Rat King's army invades our world. Zicky must find his way home before his world, our world, is overwhelmed by destructive forces. Will Zicky be able to escape from the evil clutches of the Rat King? Will the Rat King succeed in invading our world? Find out next week. Same Zicky time… Same Zicky channel… Don't miss your chance to get The Adventures of Baby Zicky!"

ZICKY WRATH OF THE RAT KING #1 (OF 5) CVR A ODUNZE OGUGUO (R

SHP COMICS

JUL250866

JUL250867 – ZICKY WRATH OF THE RAT KING #1 (OF 5) CVR B 3 COPY INCV FLEE

(W) Darin S. Cape (A) Zeno Decrux, Hiorsh Gabbatto (CA) Odunze Oguguo

Meet Zicky, a practical joker with a cheeky sense of humor. Whether he is commenting on the action or insulting his enemies, Zicky will delight readers of all ages. In the debut issue, Zicky infiltrates the Rat King's dark domain, determined to confront the savage army preparing to invade the real world. Outnumbered, captured, and facing a fiery death, Zicky manages a daring escape. But as he returns to the real world, a spy slips through the portal after him. Back home, his brother and sister make fun of his imaginary stories, unaware that the danger is all too real. The line between fantasy and reality is gone, and if Zicky doesn't act fast, all could be lost.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!