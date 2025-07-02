Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Erin Moriarty Posts on Series Wrap: "The Tears Have Begun"

A day after The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke made broke the news, Erin Moriarty shared her thoughts on the series wrapping for the final time.

Article Summary Erin Moriarty shares emotional farewell as filming wraps on The Boys final season.

Showrunner Eric Kripke expresses deep gratitude for the cast, crew, and series journey.

Moriarty reflects on saying goodbye to her work family and hints at more farewell posts.

Kripke discusses the pressure and challenges of crafting a satisfying series finale for The Boys.

We knew that the news was coming, but Showrunner Eric Kripke's post on Tuesday night that filming on the fifth and final season of The Boys had wrapped still hit our "feels" like a sledgehammer. Though the cast and creative team will be offering their goodbyes during the press run for the show's return, we knew some folks would be hitting social media to share their feelings about wrapping up the final run. Erin Moriarty (Starlight/Annie) did just that on Wednesday night, sharing an image gallery that included a teary-eyed Moriarty, some looks from inside her trailer, and more. "Honestly, fuck 'don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.' The tears have begun. The posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today, and I'll be ready to smile about it when I'm ready to smile about it. To my 'Boys' fam: love you, c*nts. forever," Moriarty shared as the caption to her Instagram post, which also included the image gallery.

"This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon," Kripke wrote as the caption to his Instagram post on Tuesday night, which included a look at Kripke on the set of The Seven's meeting room in Vought Tower. "It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you're lucky. We got all of them. To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap. (Photo by [Karen Fukuhara]."

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!