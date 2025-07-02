Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Going "The Studio"? S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" Promo

Rick and Morty are not happy fans in the promo trailer for this weekend's episode of the Adult Swim series, S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction."

Article Summary Rick and Morty take on Hollywood by writing the next sequel to their favorite movie franchise in S08E07.

The new episode, "Ricker Than Fiction," teases possible meta-commentary on the film industry.

Dan Harmon and Scott Marder hint that Rick and Morty isn’t ending anytime soon despite reaching season 8.

Harmon emphasizes quality and longevity over wrapping up the series just for the sake of ending it.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with the eighth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. For this go-around, we have a look at the promo trailer for S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction," which we thought was going to be an "Interdimensional Cable" episode. However, it's looking more like our dimension-hopping duo is looking to go "The Studio" route by one-upping Hollywood when it comes to penning a sequel to a film franchise.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 7: "Ricker than Fiction" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 7: "Ricker than Fiction" – Rick and Morty write the next instalment of their favourite movie franchise.

Dan Harmon on Knowing When to Say, "When"

As series co-creator Dan Harmon and Showrunner Scott Marder have previously shared, the team is already hammering out the tenth season, but there's always a bigger question that hovers over a show once it breaks past a fifth season. How much longer can we expect the Emmy Award-winning animated series to be gracing our screens? Based on what Harmon had to share heading into the current season, it sounds like our dimension-hopping duo won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

"It's almost like out of our hands. My feeling is that if we started bothering, if we went like, 'Let's take a bow and finish on top!' I think the unspoken answer to that would be like, 'On top of what? You're already like wallpaper,' a fixture. I think our job is, to us, playing the game properly is to just see if we can set a record for distance and find joy every single episode. Because I don't know what ribbon we would get from what committee for having the restraint and bravery to after all we've done and been through to go like in season 13 [we're done]," Harmon shared with Cinemablend.

That said, Harmon added that they would know when the time would be to pull the plug on the show. "I can say look, if it's fatigue, if the show starts to suck and we go like, 'Look, the show sucks now, let's stop making it.' That would be a different kind of 'Fine. Great. Here's your award for honesty and self-awareness,' or whatever," he shared. "But, I think that in a world where like hit shows that have a plan for an ending and does a graceful, wonderful ending, I mean, those shows get to, you know, they, they're like eight episodes long, 6 to 2 seasons."

