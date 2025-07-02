Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fire Foot Studios, Kick’n Hell

Kick'n Hell Confirmed For Steam Release This Month

Take your parkour and kung-fu skills straight to Hell and kick deamons in the face, as Kick’n Hell arrives for PC via Steam this month

Indie game developer and publisher Fire Foot Studios revealed the official release date for their latest game, Kick'n Hell, as it arrives later this month. This is a 3D precision platformer that has you traveling through hell as a skilled martial artist, ready to take on The Devil and all his minions by kicking your way straight through everything. Literally giving new meaning to the term "put your best foot forward." The game will be released for Steam on July 21, but before that, you can play a free demo on the game's page right now.

Kick'n Hell

Kick brains, wolves, skeletons, … Kick EVERYTHING! Kick'n Hell is a wild, unforgiving 3D precision platformer where your only weapon is your mighty foot. Kick brains as you parkour your way through the depths of Hell on a mission to defeat Satan. Every kick sends you flying, every mistake can cost you dearly. You'll need precision, skill, and a whole lot of patience. If you fail a jump, the risk exists that you fall all the way back down. This means you will have to start the stage again, because hell is a place of suffering. Sometimes it is smarter to take your time for a jump, rather than rushing the level.

The game harnesses Chi-energy. Collect all of them to learn the traits of a true martial artist. This is your ultimate test after all! Prove that you are the ultimate martial artist and go kick Satan in his face! Kick brains as you parkour your way through the depths of Hell on a mission to defeat Satan. Every kick sends you flying, every mistake can cost you dearly. You'll need precision, skill, and a whole lot of patience.

Unforgiving – one fall can be fatal.

– one fall can be fatal. Kick-ass main mechanic – you haven't experienced something like it yet!

– you haven't experienced something like it yet! Difficult to master – kicking is hard!

– kicking is hard! Speedrunner friendly – integrated timers, leaderboards, battle ghosts.

– integrated timers, leaderboards, battle ghosts. Very customisable – settings to tune the game to your style!

