South Park, Sandman, Ironheart/Mephisto & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, AEW, The Rookie, Buffy, Countdown, The Last of Us, The Sandman, Y: Ironheart, South Park & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Apple TV+'s Foundation, AEW, Prime Video's The Boys, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, ABC's The Rookie/The Rookie North, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Prime Video's Countdown, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's The Sandman, CBS's Y: Marshals, Disney+'s Ironheart, Comedy Central's South Park, Apple TV+'s Invasion, Trump/60 Minutes, HBO's Last Week Tonight, and more!
The Boys: Erin Moriarty Posts on Series Wrap: "The Tears Have Begun"
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Clip: Charlie's Not Happy
Foundation Season 3 Creative Team, Pilou Asbæk Preview "The Mule"
AEW TV Ratings Surge in 2025 Ahead of 300th Episode of AEW Dynamite
Ian Riccaboni Re-Signs with AEW/ROH, Celebrates with Hot Dogs
Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E09 Preview: The Disciple Mystery Deepens
AEW Dynamite 300 Preview: A Miserable Milestone for True WWE Fans
Britt Baker Sparks AEW Exit Rumors With Aquatic Instagram Post
The Rookie North: New Report Sounds Promising for Spinoff Pilot
Rick and Morty Going "The Studio"? S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" Promo
Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor
Countdown: Jensen Ackles Learns "The Boys" Isn't Going to Be Ignored
The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann Departing HBO Series Ahead of Season 3
The Rookie Team "On Ramping for Season 8" in Melissa O'Neil's Video
The Sandman Season 2 Clip: Dream Needs a Favor From Lady Constantine
Y: Marshals Star Grimes: Yellowstone Spinoff Offers "Different Kayce"
Buffy Star Carpenter Talks Revival; Cordelia's Fate "Felt So Unjust"
Ironheart Season Finale Intros [SPOILER] Into MCU; Coogler Responds
South Park Creators Address Delay, Slam Paramount/Skydance "S*** Show"
South Park Season 27 Premiere Pushed Back From July 9th to July 23rd
Invasion Season 3 Set to Invade Apple TV+ Screens This August (TEASER)
Trump, Paramount Settle: No "60 Minutes" Apology; $20B Drops to $16M
Last Week Tonight Renames MILB's Erie SeaWolves to Erie Moon Mammoths
