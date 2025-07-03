Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

South Park, Sandman, Ironheart/Mephisto & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, AEW, The Rookie, Buffy, Countdown, The Last of Us, The Sandman, Y: Ironheart, South Park & more!

Article Summary South Park's season 27 premiere delayed amid sharp words from creators about Paramount and Skydance

Spotlight on Ironheart's finale, Sandman season 2, and AEW milestones shaking up the TV landscape

Get the latest on Always Sunny, The Rookie, Buffy revival talk, and The Last of Us creator exit

Stay updated with fresh previews, news, and rumors from top series and streaming platforms with the BCTV Daily Dispatch

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Apple TV+'s Foundation, AEW, Prime Video's The Boys, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, ABC's The Rookie/The Rookie North, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Prime Video's Countdown, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's The Sandman, CBS's Y: Marshals, Disney+'s Ironheart, Comedy Central's South Park, Apple TV+'s Invasion, Trump/60 Minutes, HBO's Last Week Tonight, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AEW, Criminal Minds: Evolution, The Boys, The Rookie/The Rookie North, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Countdown, The Last of Us, The Sandman, Y: Marshals, Ironheart, South Park, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 03, 2025:

The Boys: Erin Moriarty Posts on Series Wrap: "The Tears Have Begun"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Clip: Charlie's Not Happy

Foundation Season 3 Creative Team, Pilou Asbæk Preview "The Mule"

AEW TV Ratings Surge in 2025 Ahead of 300th Episode of AEW Dynamite

Ian Riccaboni Re-Signs with AEW/ROH, Celebrates with Hot Dogs

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E09 Preview: The Disciple Mystery Deepens

AEW Dynamite 300 Preview: A Miserable Milestone for True WWE Fans

Britt Baker Sparks AEW Exit Rumors With Aquatic Instagram Post

The Rookie North: New Report Sounds Promising for Spinoff Pilot

Rick and Morty Going "The Studio"? S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" Promo

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Learns "The Boys" Isn't Going to Be Ignored

The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann Departing HBO Series Ahead of Season 3

The Rookie Team "On Ramping for Season 8" in Melissa O'Neil's Video

The Sandman Season 2 Clip: Dream Needs a Favor From Lady Constantine

Y: Marshals Star Grimes: Yellowstone Spinoff Offers "Different Kayce"

Buffy Star Carpenter Talks Revival; Cordelia's Fate "Felt So Unjust"

Ironheart Season Finale Intros [SPOILER] Into MCU; Coogler Responds

South Park Creators Address Delay, Slam Paramount/Skydance "S*** Show"

South Park Season 27 Premiere Pushed Back From July 9th to July 23rd

Invasion Season 3 Set to Invade Apple TV+ Screens This August (TEASER)

Trump, Paramount Settle: No "60 Minutes" Apology; $20B Drops to $16M

Last Week Tonight Renames MILB's Erie SeaWolves to Erie Moon Mammoths

