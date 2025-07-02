Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Apple Arcade, bluey, fruit ninja, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Halfbrick Studios

Fruit Ninja Classic+ Announces Bluey Collaboration

Fruit Ninja Classic+has announced a brand-new collaboration happening now, as the characters from the children's show Bluey have arrived

Article Summary Fruit Ninja Classic+ teams up with Bluey for a limited-time Apple Arcade crossover event.

Enjoy new in-game activities like swooshing fruit, catching Gecky, and unlocking exclusive content.

This is the second of four Bluey x Fruit Ninja Classic+ events, following the hit Featherwand event.

Slice fruit, compete in multiple game modes, and show off with new Blades and Dojos in Fruit Ninja Classic+.

Halfbrick Studios and Apple Arcade have revealed a new collaboration for Fruit Ninja Classic+, as the characters from the children's show Bluey have arrived in the game. This isn't the first time they've been in the game, but it is a different kind of feeling this time around as you'll see in-game interactions for a limited time. We have more details below as the content will go live in the morning, exclusive to Apple Arcade players.

Bluey Collaboration

Players will swoosh their wand through the fruit, help catch Gecky from the ceiling, and unlock exciting new content, including their own Sticky Gecko and Bluey and Bingo's Bedroom. This is the second of four limited-time events in the Bluey x Fruit Ninja Classic+ crossover, following the popular Featherwand event, which was featured in over 165 countries, reaching the #1 spot in Australia and ranking in the top 5 in major markets including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Sticky Gecko builds on that momentum with even more fun-filled adventures and charm!

Fruit Ninja Classic+

Slice fruit, don't slice bombs – that is all you need to know to get started as a Fruit Ninja! The original hit returns to satisfy your fruit-destroying appetite, now with juicy updates. Slice for a high score, line up combos for extra points, and go crazy on the multi-slice Pomegranate! Survive the longest you can in Classic mode, go wild with special bananas in Arcade mode, or relax and practice your fruit-slicing skills in Zen mode. Collect Blades and Dojos so you can slice in style – Search Sensei's Swag and uncover hidden challenges to unlock more! Want more fun? Go head-to-head and show off your skills as the ultimate ninja against your friends with local multiplayer and cut your way to the top!

