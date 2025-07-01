Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: The X-Files, x-files

The X-Files: Scully "Continues to Impact My Life": Gillian Anderson

The X-Files star Gillian Anderson discussed how her feelings toward FBI Agent Dr. Dana Scully have changed over the years.

Anderson shares that Scully's legacy influences her new projects, both in film and in writing.

Director Ryan Coogler gives an update on his plans for The X-Files reboot, aiming for new and old fans.

Anderson reveals she might consider returning to The X-Files because of Coogler's involvement.

While we await word on what Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, "Black Panther" films) has planned for "The X-Files" universe, original series star Gillian Anderson (The Salt Path) had an opportunity to reflect on her time as FBI Agent Dr. Dana Scully while accepting the CineMerit Award at the Munich International Film Festival. After a screening of her latest film, Anderson took part in a Q&A where she was asked if her feelings towards any of her characters have changed over the years.

"It does, I think, particularly for Scully, because it was such a whirlwind for me. It felt like too big of a responsibility to take ownership of at the time. Hearing firsthand from people the impact that she had on their lives, and also the impact on the STEM community and also on the gay and lesbian community… it's easier to celebrate something in retrospect. The demographic range that she has impacted, and continues to impact still, is real," Anderson shared.

In fact, Anderson revealed that she sees "aspects of Scully" in her upcoming projects. "There are a few things that I'm working on that feel like they have aspects of Scully. Not in terms of character necessarily, but in terms of her lineage, [which] is built within them," Anderson added. "One's a film and one's a book, and they make sense because of her. And so, she continues. She continues to impact my life."

Ryan Coogler Offers Promising Update on New Series Status

Back in April 2025, The Last Podcast on The Left hosts Henry Zebrowski and Ed Larson asked Coogler what was next on his agenda after Sinners; based on Coogler's response, it sounded like "The X-Files" is at the top of his list. "That's what's immediately next," Coogler shared, "I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it." In terms of the vibe that they're looking for with the episodes, Coogler added, "You know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary."

From there, Coogler confirmed that he has spoken with "the great Gillian Anderson," adding that she was "amazing" and "incredible. He added that he was excited to see her in Tron: Ares (noting that he spoke with Anderson as she was nearing the end of filming) and that he was going with a "fingers crossed" approach when it comes to Anderson possibly being involved with his "X-Files" project. In terms of what he's looking to do with the franchise, Coogler is looking to do right by the long-running fans while making the show's universe accessible to new fans. Aiming to "make something really great," Coogler added that he wanted "something for the real for the real 'X-Files" fans" that would also "maybe find some new ones."

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Reboot Has Gillian Anderson Interested

Checking in with NBC's TODAY back in April 2024 to promote her Netflix film Scoop, Anderson offered Coogler high praise for his directorial work (beginning at around the 4:05 mark in the clip above), adding that his approach was an interesting way to bring the franchise back. In fact, Anderson admitted that this was the first time that she's been asked about a return since she finished with the franchise, when she could say that she would consider it – because of Coogler's involvement. While that's far from a definitive answer, Anderson did add, "Maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin'."

