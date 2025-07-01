Posted in: Collectibles, Fox, LEGO, The X-Files, TV | Tagged: lego, The X-Files

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Reminder; Gillian Anderson on LEGO Honor

Along with a look at what Ryan Coogler shared about his reboot/revival plans, Gillian Anderson responded to the series being honored by LEGO.

As we await word on what the future holds for the beloved David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson-starring series, we have a reminder and an update on The X-Files to pass along. First, we look back at what Ryan Coogler (Sinners, Creed, "Black Panther" films) had to share about his reboot/revival plans and how they're approaching crafting the episodes. Following that, Anderson offered her feelings on the influential series being honored by LEGO.

Ryan Coogler Offers Some Early Reboot/Revival Thoughts

Back in April 2025, The Last Podcast on The Left hosts Henry Zebrowski and Ed Larson asked Coogler what was next on his agenda after Sinners; based on Coogler's response, it sounds like "The X-Files" is at the top of his list. "That's what's immediately next," Coogler shared, "I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it." In terms of the vibe that they're looking for with the episodes, Coogler added, "You know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary."

From there, Coogler confirmed that he has spoken with "the great Gillian Anderson," adding that she was "amazing" and "incredible. He added that he was excited to see her in Tron: Ares (noting that he spoke with Anderson as she was nearing the end of filming) and that he was going with a "fingers crossed" approach when it comes to Anderson possibly being involved with his "X-Files" project. In terms of what he's looking to do with the franchise, Coogler is looking to do right by the long-running fans while making the show's universe accessible to new fans. Aiming to "make something really great," Coogler added that he wanted "something for the real for the real 'X-Files" fans" that would also "maybe find some new ones."

The X-Files Star Gillian Anderson on Getting an Official Set from LEGO

As part of LEGO's ever-evolving process in allowing the imaginations of its builders to run wild, the Denmark-based company ran a contest called "Build Your Nostalgia – 90s Throwback!" The winner was WetWired with "The X-Files: The Truth Is Out There" celebrating the beloved FOX sci-fi series. In the winner's 2,020-piece model set, which isn't indicative of the final sets, we see a UFO hovering over a forest, transporting a grey alien in front of FBI Agents Mulder (Duchovny) and Scully (Anderson). Below is Mulder's office with case files, in boxes, filing cabinets, desk, his signature UFO poster "I Want to Believe", along with the LEGO versions of FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner (Mitch Pileggi) and Syndicate Leader. Other characters featured include the Jersey Devil and Eugene Tooms. The Sex Education and The Abandons star chimed in on the moment.

"We've arrived!!! 🛸" Anderson wrote on social media. The Chris Carter series ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2018 with nine seasons during its original run to 2002, two theatrical films, and the revival seasons in 2016 and 2018. Anderson appeared in most of the 217 episodes, followed by Duchovny with 193, with his departure during season eight and return in the season nine finale. Both revival seasons featured Duchovny, Anderson, and holdovers Pileggi and William B. Davis, who reprised his role as antagonist, Cigarette Smoking Man. Anderson won her first of two Emmys on The X-Files in 1997; the second was in 2021's The Crown.

