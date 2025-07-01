Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: bones

Bones Reunion Set for August: David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel & More

Bones stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, series creator/showrunner Hart Hanson, and more will reunite in August during Televerse.

Article Summary Bones stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz will reunite at Televerse for the series' 20th anniversary.

Original cast members T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor, and creator Hart Hanson will also join the Bones reunion panel.

The event will cover the show's forensics inspiration, cast chemistry, and its ongoing impact with fans.

Boreanaz is open to a Bones revival, sharing ideas about Booth and Brennan's lives 20 years later.

Fans of FOX's hit procedural Bones must've liked what they were hearing back during Fall 2024 regarding the chances at a series revival. Previously, David Boreanaz shared that he was interested in returning as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, one-half of the crime-solving duo in the hit FOX procedural Bones – co-starring Emily Deschanel as forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan. Shortly after, Deschanel responded that she was surprised by Boreanaz's response and that she would consider returning, too. Following that, author, forensic anthropologist, and academician Kathy Reichs (Dr. Kathleen Joan Reichs) – whose "Temperance Brennan" series of novels served as the inspiration for the series and who served as a producer on the series – made it clear that they were all-in on a return, too.

Well, it appears Deschanel, Boreanaz, T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor, and series creator/showrunner Hart Hanson will have a chance to offer an update during a 20th anniversary reunion event at Televerse. The three-day event from The Television Academy runs from August 14 to 16 at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Here's a look at the official overview of the event:

"'Bones' 20th Anniversary Panel with Creator and Cast": "Bones" creator/showrunner Hart Hanson and stars Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz, T.J. Thyne and Tamara Taylor will reunite for the series' 20th anniversary to revisit the hit procedural's 12-season run, which followed renowned forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance Brennan (Deschanel), FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (Boreanaz) and their teams as they investigated and solved crimes. The panel will discuss the show's exploration of science vs. faith, the real-life forensics and anthropologist who inspired the series, the process of crafting the chemistry between the group's ensemble cast, and the show's resonance with fans 20 years later.

Bones: David Boreanaz on What Booth & Brennan Are Up To

With SEAL Team wrapping its run last fall, Boreanaz spoke with Variety about being open to the idea of a series revival and what he thinks Booth and Brennan would be up to if we were able to check back in with them. "When I really look at it, it's the type of show that was so revered and loved, and I don't want to say mindless, but it's mindless entertainment when you really think about it. The dynamic between these two characters was really fun to play, and if there's happiness and joy in it, it would be easy; it wouldn't be difficult or hard," Boreanaz shared, explaining why now would be the perfect time to consider a return. "Obviously, [a revival] would be limited. It wouldn't be this long, lengthy thing, but also working with her would be great. Trust me: It's not something that I'm focused on right now in my life where I'm at presently, but it's the one show that I would consider — and I will say, consider," he added.

As for what Booth and Brennan have been up to, Boreanaz has some very detailed thoughts on the matter. "Booth probably would be getting honored in Quantico, at the actual FBI. We would have a daughter who was at least 15, 16. She'd be entering college, probably studying the tactics of wanting to be an FBI agent, which would drive her mother crazy. And maybe she changes course and has a forensic anthropology class within that study of becoming an FBI agent. Who knows?" he shared. "I think Booth is not really active and retired and has to be drawn back into a case to solve something that happened on the grounds of the FBI. I think Brennan just keeps writing books and getting accolades. She'd be on the 'New York Times' bestsellers lists, probably finishing another book tour, and she's in the middle of the book tour and has to get to the FBI in light of this award that I'm getting. And then shit hits the fan. I can see it, man!"

