Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Sabrina's Halloween Birthday

If you're a fan of showrunner/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, then you already know why Saturday, October 31 is important. Obviously, it's Halloween- possibly the greatest holiday of the calendar year (it is, we're just trying not to hurt anyone's feelings). So of course, that falls directly in CAOS's wheelhouse. But it's also an important day in the life of one Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka)- that "important day" being her birthday, and if anyone's birthday has had a significantly more important role in their future? It's Sabrina.

So to celebrate the occasion and in lieu of cakes, candles, and wacky party hats, the fine folks over at CAOS are offering 16 iconic moments that defined our Hell-ruling, no-nonsense teen:



View this post on Instagram happy birthday, brina! what a year it's been A post shared by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

Here's Shipka herself taking to Instagram to wish everyone a happy Halloween, throw some birthday love her on-screen counterpart's way, and share

View this post on Instagram happy halloween (and happy bday brina!!!!!) A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Oct 31, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

Now here's your look at the official announcement video, and make sure to mark your calendars for a New Year's Eve date with the dark side when CAOS returns to reign one last time on December 31, 2020:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart. But will it be too late?

Aguirre-Sacasa offered fans some reassurances in a statement that was released when the cancellation news first broke. "Working on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," wrote Aguirre-Sacasa. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas. Executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.