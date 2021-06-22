Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly Shares Camera Test, Happy Hour Looks

With USA Network and SYFY's television series take on the "Child's Play" films Chucky set to terrify our screens sometime this Fall, franchise creator Don Mancini and star Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany) have been stepping up their game when it comes to offering fans updates on how production is going. The last time we checked in, it was during SYFY's "Pride of Chucky" movie marathon with the pair offering behind-the-scenes looks at filming in progress as well as some choice social media posts. Well, social media is the stomping we're returning to this time around as Tilly offers a look at what's happening on set and behind the scenes.

Just in case you need a quick recap, Chucky focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. So with that in mind, here's a look at how things are screaming along. In the first post, we have a live look at Tilly in the middle of a camera test for the SYFY series. Following that, Tilly shares a look at "'Chucky' Happy Hour" with a number of very familiar names and faces (many of which you'll find listed below):

Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky) star- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.

