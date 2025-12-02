Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: christmas, CMA

CMA Country Christmas Viewing Guide: Images, Sneak Peeks & More!

Kicking off at 9 pm ET, here's our viewing guide for ABC's CMA Country Christmas, with Lady A, Little Big Town, Susan Tedeschi, and more.

Article Summary CMA Country Christmas airs on ABC at 9 pm ET, hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis in Nashville.

Performances feature Lady A, Little Big Town, Susan Tedeschi, BeBe Winans, and more country stars.

Enjoy festive classics and unique musical collaborations celebrating the best of country holiday spirit.

Stream on Disney+ and Hulu the next day for exclusive access to the 16th annual holiday celebration.

The networks are in their holiday "feels" in some very big ways this week. After hosting Disney's big holiday spectacular on Monday night, ABC is joining with the Country Music Association for the 16th annual CMA Country Christmas. Hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, the holiday television special showcases performances by Daigle, Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and BeBe Winans. Filmed in front of a live Nashville audience and kicking off tonight at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on ABC (and the following day on Disney+ and Hulu), the musical event rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances that promise to bring warmth, charm, and cheer through heartfelt music and holiday spirit.

Here's a look at the trailer that was released, followed by an image gallery from tonight's musical festivities and more:

Kicking off the holiday season in true country style! 🤠🎄 Don't miss #CMACountryChristmas Tuesday, December 2 on ABC and next day on Disney+ and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/zmwMaaBWsn — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

ABC's CMA Country Christmas is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Milton Sneed is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!