Cobra Kai Creators Reveal 5 Ways to Live That Johnny Lawrence Life

Ever since Cobra Kai reintroduced The Karate Kid fans to Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, the franchise's popularity surged beyond their creators' wildest dreams. Not too far removed from the epic season three that finally saw the one-time prized students of Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai putting aside their rivalry to battle their greatest threat in John Kreese (Martin Kove). Now as masters in Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) with Miyagi-Do and Johnny with Eagle Fang Karate, they aim to train their respective dojos to an uncertain future for season four. Entertainment Weekly approached Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald for their 2021 Happy List issue asking about Johnny's infinite wisdom and life-affirming tips as one of America's favorite curmudgeons. Follow these "tips" and you too can live the dream even during the pandemic.

Cobra Kai Tip 1 – Curl Up to a Good Book

"Stock up on as many swimsuit issues as you can. Everyone's all cranked up about this World Wide Web, but all it takes is one downed power line and you're out of luck. Plus, babes are hotter on the page. That's proven."

Cobra Kai Tip 2 – Everyone's a Mixologist

"Since when did having a drink involve a chemistry set? Keep it simple and crack open a Coors Banquet. There's no problem big enough that a Banquet can't solve."

Cobra Kai Tip 3 – Be Kind, Rewind

"Fire up that VCR and let Sly take you away. If you start watching Rocky III, Demolition Man, Rambo II, Cliffhanger, Rocky IV, Tango & Cash, and Over the Top at midnight on Valentine's Day, [Sylvester] Stallone wins a semi rig just in time for St. Patrick's Day."

Cobra Kai Tip 4 – Now You're Cooking

"Stop ordering food from some guy's car on your smartphone app. Bologna is nature's way of thanking us — and it's good with pretty much everything. I fry mine in butter. But you can eat it cold with pickles. If you have people over, melt some Velveeta on top and make it fancy. You're welcome."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRuNxHqwazs Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Powerthirst (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRuNxHqwazs)

Cobra Kai Tip 5 – Beach Body Ready

"Your gym may be closed, but the dojo's open. Bench press your coffee table. Do pushups with a dog on your back. You ever see the World's Strongest Man? That's what your body should look like. Do you want to be the strongest person in the world with muscles spilling out from every sleeve and seam? Or do you wanna be a regular person with no muscle spillage? Make the smart choice."

All three seasons of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix.