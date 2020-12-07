Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV

One of the highlights of Sunday night's Vanessa Hudgens-hosted (and much better than we expected) MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time came with the bestowing of the Zero to Hero award to William Zabka for his return to the pop culture icon role of Johnny Lawrence in the "Karate Kid" sequel series Cobra Kai. Channeling his inner-Johnny perfectly, Zabka went with the joke that he was being called a "goat" instead of being a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and went after MTV for not having enough Def Leppard, Martha Quinn, and Remote Control on the air.

On the more serious side, Zabka also thanked Ralph Macchio, and Martin Kove, the cast and creative team behind both the original film and the streaming series, and the fans for all of their hard work, dedication, and commitment towards making a quality series. Check out Zabka's speech below- and check out the third season of Cobra Kai when it premieres on January 8, 2021:

But with Steve Aoki and Travis Barker both huge fans of the series, there was no way we were ending the night without hearing their take on "You're the Best Around"- and that **** rocks:

Now here's a look at the announcement trailer for not just the series' third season return as well as the Season 4 renewal reveal, followed by the initial news that Netflix was the series' new home that also included a sneak preview at the end of it:

In August, series co-creator Jon Hurwitz revealed to CBR that all of the film trilogy's characters are potentially in play (as it clearly appears in the brief season 3 scene above): "We love The Karate Kid trilogy and anyone who has seen Seasons 1 and 2 has seen us make references to all three of the original Karate Kid films. And we also say that it's our belief that anything that has happened in a movie Mr. Miyagi was in, which includes The Next Karate Kid, is part of the Miyagi-Verse and our series takes place in the Miyagi-Verse." Hurwitz continued, "Any character who has lived within this Miyagi-Verse has potential to show up at some point on Cobra Kai and I can say that the three of us, as writers, have literally discussed pretty much every person who has appeared in those films, from these large characters you're talking about, like the Terry Silvers of the world, to the most minor characters who had one or two lines."

That said, as fun as it is to bring these characters back for the fans it's important that the characters they use bring something meaningful to the series' overall narrative: "We view that as all characters who live in our universe and, at any moment in time, have the potential to show up as long as they're relevant to the present-day story that we're telling and don't feel like they're thrown in there for cameo purposes or for simply for nostalgia's sake," Hurwitz explained. "There needs to be a real, dramatic reason [in] present-day why any of these characters would be relevant to our story. I can say that, going forward, we should expect more characters from The Karate Kid films to return but I can't say who or when or pretty much anything beyond that."