For a series that's now going on five years since a new episode, NBC and Yahoo! Screen series Community has been getting a ton of attention lately. Earlier this week, series stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Donald Glover, as well as series creator Dan Harmon, announced they were reuniting for a charity virtual table read and Q&A of fifth season episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" that sets to air Monday, May 18, starting at 2 pm PT. Then on Friday, Harmon revealed that the actual table read was happening that day and a filmed version will air on the announced date. In addition, he announced that The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal would be stepping in for Walton Goggins in the role of Mr. Stone.

Now, Community fans have a chance to hear from the reunited cast and creative themselves in a very special episode of The Darkest Timeline with Ken Jeong & Joel McHale. The video podcast series was created by the pair as a way of reaching out to Community fans during this time of self-isolation and social distancing. But to be clear, while they're more than happy to take your questions about the popular series the show is only limited by what the viewers want them to talk about or what the audience wants to debate/discuss. But in this case, this is all about giving Community fans what they want by getting the band back together for some brutally honest, brutally funny, and at times a bit shocking reminiscing (SPOILER: Glover goes the male anatomy route for his Zoom backgrounds a few times, so just a heads-up.

For those who need a friendly reminder, "Cooperative Polygraphy" took place almost entirely in the Greendale Community College library, with our study group gathering after a sad and sobering occasion: Pierce's (Chevy Chase) funeral. Except this is Community, so there was no way our folks were just going to sit around and mourn the day away. Pierce's estate executor Mr. Stone proceeds to interrogate the team, and – let's just say it goes in ways you wouldn't expect.

Viewers are also being asked to contribute to two charities that have been front-and-center in the COVID-19 relief effort to get fresh, nourishing meals to both frontline responders and communities in need: José Andrés' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. Sony Pictures TV is set to contribute to the charities on behalf of the Community family, while fans interesting in supporting the organizations can over directly over to the charity event's website (here). Fans will have a chance to asks questions of the cast directly after the table read airs by using the hashtag #AskCommunity and tagging your question with @CommunityTV.