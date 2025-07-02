Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – New BTS Featurette Released

Marvel released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, spotlighting some of the production's practical elements.

The video focuses on practical effects and production highlights, giving fans a glimpse at the filmmaking process.

Marvel Studios brings the iconic First Family into the MCU, building excitement for their long-awaited return.

No spoilers are present in the featurette, making it a safe watch for fans eager to stay in the dark before release.

It's time for some behind-the-scenes fun for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Fantastic Four have been Marvel's First Family for decades now, but when Marvel Studios started bringing their characters to the big screen, they were unable to use some of their biggest and most well-known characters because other studios had the rights. However, things have changed, and now the Fantastic Four are at Marvel Studios and joining the MCU officially later this month. Marvel has been hyping this one up a lot for a bunch of different reasons, and we see some more of that hype and how the movie came to be in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, which was released today. It doesn't appear to have any spoilers for those trying to stay spoiler-free, and we learn about the practical elements of the production, which is always fun.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

