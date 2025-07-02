Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Hell House LLC: Lineage

Hell House LLC: Lineage Has A Brand New Trailer, Watch It Here

A new trailer has been released for Hell House LLC: Lineage. The latest film in the horror franchise will be released in theaters on August 20.

Article Summary The new Hell House LLC: Lineage trailer teases the franchise's biggest, final chapter arriving August 20.

This installment drops the found footage format, promising a bold new cinematic direction for the series.

Stephen Cognetti returns as writer and director, with Elizabeth Vermilyea leading the cast.

After theaters, Hell House LLC: Lineage streams on Shudder in October for the Halloween season.

Hell House LLC has become a big-time fan-favorite franchise in the horror genre, and the latest installment is set to release in theaters on August 20. This one, sadly, is being billed as the final installment, which is unfortunate because it is also the first film in the franchise to receive a notable theatrical release. It is also ditching the found footage concept. Lineage is written and directed by Stephen Cognetti, and it stars Elizabeth Vermilyea, Searra Sawka, and Mike Sutton. After Iconic Events handles the theatrical release, the film will be released on Shudder in October, just in time for this year's Halloween season. Check out the newest trailer for the film below.

Hell House LLC: Lineage Synopsis

Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor, and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades.

Director Cognetti had this to say about this chapter of Hell House LLC going on the big screen, and why they moved away from found footage: "This is by far the biggest Hell House of the series, so experiencing it in a theater is definitely the best way to consume the final chapter. For the story, scope, and scares, I wanted to write in Lineage, found footage was going to be too restrictive to make the film that I wanted to make. I set out to make a Hell House movie like you've never seen, and I promise you won't be disappointed in the change of format."

Hell House LLC: Lineage will be released in theaters on August 20 and will follow with a release on Shudder in October.

