Y: Marshals Star Grimes: Yellowstone Spinoff Offers "Different Kayce"

Y: Marshals star Luke Grimes discusses signing up for CBS's "Yellowstone" spinoff and how it offers "a different Kayce than we've ever seen."

Article Summary Luke Grimes returns as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals, a Yellowstone spinoff set for CBS in midseason 2025-2026.

Kayce joins a team of U.S. Marshals, mixing cowboy grit and Navy SEAL skills to fight for Montana justice.

Grimes was hesitant about continuing Kayce’s story but was sold on the new show’s bold direction.

Y: Marshals promises a transformed Kayce Dutton, exploring new challenges and family dynamics.

Set to hit CBS screens for the 2025-2026 midseason, Luke Grimes is offering some insights into what viewers can expect from the spinoff set within Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone universe. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Y: Marshals (tentative title) sees Grimes's Kayce Dutton joining an elite unit of U.S. Marshals. Combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, Kayce and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence.

During a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Grimes shared that he was a bit apprehensive about the idea of a spinoff focusing on his character because he believed that Yellowstone "ended so perfectly for Kayce. Having secured the "dream life" that his character always wanted, Grimes wasn't sure if there would be more of Kayce's story to tell. But after Showrunner Spencer Hudnut pitched him an idea that was "very, very good," Grimes saw Kayce's story taking an interesting direction in a way that "opens a whole new world for him," giving viewers a chance to see "a different Kayce than we've ever seen" over the course of the network series. Here's a look at the clip from Grimes's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he discussed the upcoming CBS series:

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan & David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Linson, Grimes, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

