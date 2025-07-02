Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamingcompany

Sky: Children of the Light Announces Sky Creator Awards

Sky: Children of the Light has a special event coming for the game's Sixth Anniversary, as the devs announced the Sky Creator Awards

Article Summary Sky: Children of the Light celebrates its 6th Anniversary with the first-ever Sky Creator Awards event.

Players and creators can submit their works now for a chance to win honors across ten unique award categories.

The live in-game awards ceremony takes place August 15 in the Cinema venue, hosted by thatgamecompany devs.

Aviary Village transforms with festive activities, live meet-ups, and special programming before the main show.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamingcompany has revealed a new event coming to Sky: Children of the Light, as they celebrate their Sixth Anniversary with the Sky Creator Awards. The MMO will be celebrating the creative community that has both influenced and embraced the game with their hearts, as they will honor those who have contributed to making that community vibrant through different forms of art. We have the details below, as they are taking submissions right now.

Sky: Children of the Light – Sky Creator Awards

The Sky Creator Awards are a one-night-only live in-game event recognizing outstanding user-generated content from players and creators competing for the inaugural event's top honors. The ceremony will take place on August 15 at 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast from Sky: Children of the Light's cinema, an immersive venue designed to host thousands of players on the same server. Thatgamecompany developers will present awards to real winners across ten categories, with two major awards up for grabs: the Sky Community Award and Content of the Year Award. Winners will have the opportunity to accept their trophy and address the live audience in attendance.

The Sky Creator Awards celebrates this community while continuing thatgamecompany's tradition of innovative virtual events, including the record-setting AURORA concert and upcoming first look at the animated feature film Sky: The Two Embers – Part 1, streaming exclusively in-game beginning July 21. Outside the cinema, Aviary Village will transform into a pre-show spectacle, spotlighting creators with live meet-ups, performances, and more! An in-game schedule of award show activities will be available to inform players about upcoming events in the cinema and how to participate in the festivities.

Before the award show, beginning July 7, the Sixth Anniversary celebrations will transform Aviary Village into a lively playground, complete with areas for swimming, dancing, and parading. Also leading up to the main event, the cinema will be host to a 24/7 stream of programming, including behind-the-scenes footage from the development of Sky: Children of the Light, direct messages from the developers, trivia, and a 6-year retrospective celebrating the game's many beloved events, seasons, and achievements.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!