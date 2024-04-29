Posted in: Max, NBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: conan o'brien, hot ones, max, nbc

Conan O'Brien on How He Suffered for His Art After "Hot Ones" Wrapped

Conan O'Brien shared some insights into how his body reacted to his Hot Ones appearance on his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

Sure, he has his Max travel series Conan O'Brien Must Go, and then there was his headline-making return to NBC's The Tonight Show after 14 years. But let's be honest – it's Conan O'Brien's recent visit to Hot Ones that still has everyone talking. First, it was O'Brien's full-contact wing-eating performance that draws you in – and left us wondering how Jimmy Fallon can still be hosting NBC's The Tonight Show while O'Brien doesn't have a late-night gig. But once you got past the full-throttled humor, there was that moment where you realized that O'Brien was going to end up paying for his "art" in a very big… painful… and explosive way. Grabbing headphones and a mic, O'Brien checked in with his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast co-hosts Sona Movsesian & Matt Gourley to offer a post-mortem on how his body reacted to all of that comedic abuse.

"I found a construction site where they were doing spot welding, and I went there. And I said, 'Gentleman, if you want, I can weld these girders for you in, I'm guessing, about 15 minutes. You'll need to avert your eyes because I'll be dropping my pants.' So there's a building in the Mid-Wilshire district that's going up, and I think I did about 65 rivets in the building. People were driving by saying, 'Conan O'Brien's pants are around his ankles, and I think fire is shooting out of his ass, and he's welding a building,'" O'Brien jokingly (we're hoping) shared in terms of how he felt after leaving the studio.

O'Brien shared that he was hit with a sore mouth and "incredibly runny" eyes – but that wasn't all. Remember those great moments when O'Brien decided to use some of the sauces as facial and skin creams? Yeah, let's just say that the sauces got their revenge. "You wash your hands right afterward, but some of the sauce got underneath my wedding ring. I noticed that my wedding ring was burning… I took it off, and I was like, 'Oh right, there's acid underneath it,'" O'Brien offered as an example of how quickly the pain kicked in. But what wasn't painful was the outpouring of love & support from fans on social media – with O'Brien adding that the concern was "very sweet."

