Posted in: Amazon Studios, Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: amazon studios, Audible, Bosch, Maddison Lentz, maggie q, Michael Connelly, Prime, The Safe Man, Titus Welliver

Michael Connelly On The Connecting Theme Between The Safe Man, Bosch

Michael Connelly discusses the common theme that unites his work from the Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer series/novels to The Safe Man.

Michael Connelly's work, both in books, television, and now audio drama, carries a central theme, which is that of the father-daughter relation. In The Safe Man, reclusive author Paul Robinette (played by Bosch actor Titus Welliver) and safecracker Brian Holloway (played by The Boys' Jack Quaid) are parallel figures. The older Robinette has a grown daughter he worries about and tries to protect, and Brian Holloway is a father-to-be who fears what will happen to his daughter in the future. In Bosch: Legacy, Harry Bosch's biggest priority is the well-being of his daughter Maddie (Madison Lentz) now that she has chosen to become a cop like him and is beginning her career as a rookie cop. She is his legacy, after all.

"It carries to the other side of the microphone that I'm doing this with my daughter as a producer," Michael Connelly said. "That's part and parcel of this whole thing. It's a theme that I want to explore. It's a connection to what I do in my books because the father-daughter relationship in my books is very prevalent. Also the theme about where we're from and where we go."

In Connelly's Bosch novels, Harry Bosch has two daughters. Detective Renée Ballard (now played by Maggie Q in the upcoming spinoff TV series) becomes Bosch's surrogate daughter when she goes to him for mentorship, and he sees himself in her, sometimes more than in his own daughter Maddie. The father-daughter relationship has become more pronounced in Bosch: Legacy and Connelly's new Bosch-Ballard novel coming out this Autumn, where Ballard and Maddie, the two daughter figures in Harry Bosch's life, finally converge when they meet and work together.

"In The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey Haller has a daughter," added Connelly. "It's not a coincidence that Mickey and Harry have daughters who are the same age as my daughter. On one level, it's something you can explore right out of your life. It gets to the core of what we are as fathers and things like that. I don't want to become this one-trick pony, but it's something that's very prevalent in my life, and it bleeds in a cool way into what I'm doing."

The Safe Man by Michael Connelly is now available on Audible. Bosch and its sequel series Bosch: Legacy, are on Prime.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!