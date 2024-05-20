Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, House of X, krakoa, throuple, tom brevoort

Cyclops, Jean Grey & Wolverine Were Never An X-Men Throuple, Official

Tom Brevoort, tackled the topic of the Krakoan Throuple, Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine from House Of X and the Krakoan Age.

Tom Brevoort, Executive Vice President and new X-Men Group Editor at Marvel Comics continues to spend his weekend educating us all about what's what at Marvel Comics on his Substack. And he tackled a topic that even AIPT didn't, the Krakoan Throuple. Being asked by a reader about the relationship between Cyclops, Jean Grey and Wolverine from House Of X and the Krakoan Age, he was asked if this was something that would be continued. Well, it seems, according to Tom, there is nothing to continue.

"A couple of people have asked me about this… and so let me turn this back around on you. Because I don't think there was ever much of anything that was on the page in any of the Krakoa stories that said anything of the kind. Jonathan was perhaps cheeky in an interview or two, as is his way, but if it's not on the page, it's not on the stage, and I don't recall there being a lot of on-page action that would need to be addressed."

I think you basically have six or seven pieces of evidence, which is not a lot for five years. But here we go. We have Wolverine interrupting a tender moment between Jean Grey and Cyclops.

We have the Sinister Secret published from Mister Sinister. "He's the best there is at what he does. She's married with a kid. The husband knows exactly what's going on, but who is he to point the finger? He's up to much the same, and more. Maybe this is just the new normal on the mutant island."

We have the manifest of the Summer House on the moon, which shows that Wolverine, Jean Grey have connecting bedroom doors, separate from the rest of the dwelling.

We have a scene in a hot tub between Jean Grey and Wolverine which, if they were not part of a throuple, indicated that Jean was cheating on Scott.

There is a scene in Marvel's Voices: Pride 2021 which sees Jean, Scott and Logan together in a crowd filled with queer Marvel characters. Would they really have had these three featured if they weren't polyamorous?

And then, as Orchis attacks the Hellfire Gala and Jean died – or moves on – she visits both Cyclops and Wolverine, tells them that she loves them, both. But now, it is all dust in the wind. To be honest, if they really wanted a throuple between them, rather than just playing kiss-chase, they could have actually shown it. As Tom says, it needs to be properly on the page…

