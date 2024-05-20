Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Craig Robinson, greg daniels, Michael Koman, nbc, peacock, rainn wilson, the office, The Office Reboot

The Office: Craig Robinson, Rainn Wilson Offer Thoughts on Spinoff

The Office stars Craig Robinson and Rainn Wilson on if they would return for Daniels and Koman's upcoming Peacock spinoff series and more.

Craig Robinson and Rainn Wilson will always have their fondest memories of their time on NBC's The Office as Daryl Philbin & Dwight Schrute, who work at Dunder Mifflin. With the announcement of a Peacock spinoff from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the new series shifts the mockumentary from the paper company depicted in the NBC and BBC series to a midwestern newspaper. While promoting their latest ad campaign for AT&T Business with other The Office alum including Jenna Fischer, Brain Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, and Creed Bratton, the two spoke about their thoughts on the new series and if they see their characters appearing on the new show.

The Office Original Stars Craig Robinson & Rainn Wilson on Possible Return to Peacock Spinoff

As far as if we'll see Dwight return, Wilson has much grander ideas in mind what Daniels and Koman could have done. "Yeah, I don't see how Dwight goes from Scranton [where the original series was set] to wherever they're shooting it in the Midwest. But, you know, if Greg wants me to do something, I'm happy to do something. But, I am sad that they're leaving Scranton," he told Cinemablend. "I understand that they're why they're leaving Scranton, but I kind of feel like there should be like seven different office spinoffs kind of like 'Law and Order.' Like there's 'Law and Order: SVU' and 'Law and Order: Criminal Intent,' and there should be all of these workplace documentaries going on, but they should all be in the Scranton Wilkes Bar, Lackawanna County, greater Metropolitan area."

There has been news of other alum – like Steve Carell, who expressed no interest in reprising his starring role of Michael Scott as he sees no way his character appears that makes sense and Fischer admitting she isn't involved or has been approached. "I think we were given a heads up that it's the all-new cast, all new thing they're doing," Robinson said. "And you know, with Greg Daniels at the helm, he's always gonna be looking out for the best interest. So if he had an idea [for a cameo], I mean, I don't think many of us could go back to his regulars at this point. But, to pop in, make sure the office is running right. That might happen. I don't know." The new series, which will also be executive produced by original BBC series creators Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais, will star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, leading an ensemble cast to try to save a dying midwestern newspaper using volunteer staff.

