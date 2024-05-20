Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, brainiac, BRainiac Queen, House Of Brainiac, Titans

Amanda Waller And The Brainiac Queen This Week (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of Superman #14 as part of House Of Braniac, but also Titans #11 towards what will be Absolute Power.

Creating his own Bride Of Frankenstein, with Lex Luthor as his Victor.

But he's not the only one breathing new life into a new threat. And we know what drives Amanda Waller in this direction.

Creating Vanadia to kill the Titans, as part of Amanda Waller's deal with Trigon. And for her own personal reasons too, reducing the powers on Earth, with Beast World as just the set up for that fight.

While Amanda Waller is also dealing with Brainiac for his/her power absorption abilities, even if that means dealing with his/her new form to patch up his/her weaknesses as the Brainiac Queen. Though is it possible that Amanda Waller may have bitten off more than she can chew…?

Everyone has to create a monster to do their own bidding, whether a physical one…

…or something in the mind…

