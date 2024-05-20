Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys, kong

Hiya Toys Debuts New Skull Crawler Figure from Godzilla vs. Kong

The Skull Crawler is back, but this time as a test subject for the new project from APEX and Hiya Toys captures new Kong fun

The Skull Crawler made its debut in the Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse with Kong: Skull Island. The deadly creature is native to Hollow Earth and is fast, features sharp claws, and has a distinctive skull-shaped head. In the sequel film Godzilla vs. Kong, the Skull Crawler made a return, but this time, they were being used as a training practice for APEX Industries' new mystery project. Hiya Toys has now brought this deadly lizard to life once again with their latest Exquisite Basic Series figure. Coming in at 4.4" tall and 14" long, the Skull Crawler will feature a new Godzilla vs. Kong deco. The creature will have an articulated jaw, an attachable tongue, and articulated and wire features to capture this beast in action. Hopefully, this release means that an Exquisite Series MechaGodzilla figure is on the way in the future from Hiya Toys. Only time will tell, but this GvK Skull Crawler is priced at $51 with a Q4 2024 release date, and pre-orders are already live online.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla vs. Kong Skull Crawler

"Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain… unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins and mankind's survival, a conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

"Skull Crawler possesses sturdy bones and sharp claws, with skin as tough as iron. In the film, Skull Crawler undergoes secret cultivation by APEX, with red bone structure, growing larger and stronger than usual size. With unique design, jointed upper and lower jaws allow for a wide-open mouth and terrifying teeth and tongue. Newly updated neck joint design for wider head-down range of motion."

