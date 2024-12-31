Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Dragon Ball DAIMA, one piece, Solo Leveling

Crunchyroll Rolls Out Massive Winter 2025 Anime Season Lineup

Crunchyroll has unveiled its massive (seriously) Winter 2025 anime season lineup, including Dragon Ball, Solo Leveling, and a whole lot more!

Crunchyroll has announced the full anime lineup for their winter season. it has a whopping thirty-four premiering titles and nine continuing titles, which feels like it's getting bigger every year. How do you even keep track of what's streaming on Crunchyroll? Why, by consulting the list that they've so kindly made available to everyone, of course. If you really want to see what's coming while you're recovering from the Christmas hangover, here it is.

Crunchyroll Winter 2025 Schedule

DECEMBER 31

Fate/strange Fake (A-1 Pictures)

In a Holy Grail War, Mages (Masters) and their Heroic Spirits (Servants) fight for the control of the Holy Grail—an omnipotent wish-granting device said to fulfill any desire. Years have passed since the end of the Fifth Holy Grail War in Japan. Now, signs portend the emergence of a new Holy Grail in the western American city of Snowfield. (Episode 1 Trailer)

JANUARY 1

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective (Project No.9)

Ten'ikai General Hospital's Supervisory Department of Diagnostic Pathology handles cases other physicians deem too difficult to treat. It's also where bizarre mysteries surface, from unexplained illnesses to strange murders even the police can't solve. At the center of it all is Takao Ameku, a brilliant doctor determined to reveal the shocking truth behind these anomalies. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Grisaia Phantom Trigger (Bibury Animation Studio)

After the Heath Oslo incident exposed the U.S.-Japanese anti-terror organization CIRS, a new agency emerges to train elite operatives: SORD. Mihama Academy, once abandoned, is now part of a series of SORD training grounds for misfit girls to hone their deadly skills. Armed with live ammunition, they face perilous missions, sacrificing their safety for the country's future. (Official Trailer)

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! (GEEKTOYS and CompTown)

In an alternate fantasy world, the Demon King reigns with a formidable army led by his Four Heavenly Kings. One happens to be Uchimura Denosuke, a normal salaryman unexpectedly plucked from his mundane life by the Demon King himself. But even in this new realm, Uchimura is bestowed no particular powers. Can he survive treacherous missions with only the knowledge of an office worker? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time (Studio Comet)

Iruma Takumi finds himself caught up in a hero summoning, even though he's not a hero. Summoned by mistake to Mildgard, a fantasy world of swords and magic, Takumi is given a chance to start over. Though he dreams of a peaceful life, the goddess Nolyn grants him "alchemy," an ultra-powerful skill that allows him to create anything from holy swords to flying ships. His reluctant adventure begins! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German

JANUARY 2

Momentary Lily (GoHands)

Robotic invaders wiped out all life, but Renge fights to survive using her powers. With no memories, she roams the city until she meets five other young women, each with unique abilities. Together, they make the most of their lives, cooking delicious meals between battles with mechanical monstrosities. As they uncover the secrets of their powers and pasts, they find strength in their friendship. (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 3

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class (Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

High school student Saito Hojo is set to inherit his grandfather's major corporation. First, he must marry Akane Sakuramori, the girl he despises the most, and who hates him just as much. The two are determined to keep their unexpected marriage a secret from their classmates. But as they begin their newlywed life, the distance between them starts to close. (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 4

OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying (Millepensee)

When Teruaki Nakamura transfers to laid-back Okinawa, he falls for the lively Kyan-san—but her dialect is a complete mystery to him. With Higa-san translating, Teru's misunderstanding-filled island life takes off…and subtle hints suggest Higa-san might want his heart too. On this serene island, love flows as freely as the ocean breeze! (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 5

ZENSHU (MAPPA)

After high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator and quickly rises to director. Her first anime is a huge hit, earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. But her next project isn't going as well. It's a romantic comedy, but she's never been in love before! Struggling to grasp the concept, Natsuko can't create the storyboard, bringing production to a standstill. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons (EMT Squared)

Leticia Dorman, daughter of a duke, is less than thrilled to be engaged to a crown prince. Betrothed since childhood and trained to be queen, she always hoped Prince Clarke would fall for someone else one day. So when he shows up at a ball with another woman, Lettie excitedly retreats to the countryside to start her new life—only for Clarke to appear, determined to win her heart. (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 6

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms (SynergySP)

For Mona Kawai, winning hearts and turning heads comes naturally. Everything changes when Medaka Kuroiwa, a new transfer student, arrives. He won't even give Mona a second look, and it turns her life upside down! Mona tries everything she can to win Medaka over, even going to the extreme at times. Tune in to a new rom-com about a queen bee and an unfazed boy among the school's halls. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

Promise of Wizard (LIDENFILMS)

On a moonlit night, Akira Masaki finds herself in a magical world where wizards and humans coexist. Every year, they must face an enormous, deadly moon that attacks the planet. Their only hope lies with the Wizards of the Sage, appointed to fight the supernatural threat. But Akira soon discovers she wasn't summoned by chance—she was chosen to lead them in battle. (Official Trailer)

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic (Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack)

While innocently enjoying himself after work, one man's life changes forever. He wakes in the body of Liam Hamilton, the youngest son of a noble house on the brink of collapse. Amid the chaos, Liam realizes he finally has time to learn and practice magic. Once he begins, it takes his life for an even bigger turn. Can Liam master magic and save his noble family? The aristocratic fantasy begins! (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 7

Unnamed Memory Season 2 (ENGI)

After traveling to the past to save a young Tinasha, Oscar finds himself living in an alternate timeline. While visiting the kingdom of Tuldarr, he discovers Tinasha lying in a deep slumber beneath the castle. As he approaches, she awakens, and they meet for the first time once again. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: German

Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>> ~About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~ (Asahi Production)

In a world where Skill Fruits grant powers, aspiring adventurer Light is stuck with the useless <<Fruitmaster>> skill. Eating another one results in death, so no do-overs. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Rena quickly rises to S Rank. But when Light accidentally eats a second Skill Fruit, he survives and discovers his true power: He can consume unlimited Skill Fruits and gain their abilities! (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 8

Honey Lemon Soda (J.C.STAFF)

After middle school, with its bullying and nicknames, Uka Ishimori is excited for a fresh start at Hachimitsu High School. Kai Miura, a cool and uninhibited boy, sits next to her in class. Uka remembers she met Kai in middle school and with a single word, he had convinced her to attend Hachimitsu. Though he's popular, Kai supports Uka in her efforts to fit in with her new classmates. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, French, and German

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World (Studio DEEN)

On the night of his 30th birthday, one man's dreams of wielding magic come true after he unexpectedly passes away. He wakes as Sion, a young child in another world. He and his elder sister, Marie, are the children of a lower-class noble family who govern their region. After receiving conflicting messages from their father, Sion and Marie set out on an adventure to uncover the magic. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

JANUARY 9

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE (TMS Entertainment)

After the battle on Treasure Island, Senku and the gang return to the Kingdom of Science. With their sights set on the Moon, they must first voyage to the Americas in hopes of beginning to harvest the required materials. Through teamwork and science, they continue the fight to save humanity once and for all! (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. (Typhoon Graphics)

It's the year 2020, and Mizuha is having the worst 17th birthday ever. Her parents forgot it's her birthday, she still can't seem to get close to the senior she likes, and all her school trips and tournaments are canceled thanks to a new disease going around. She's convinced she'll never have the kind of youth she's always dreamt of…until her childhood friend, Mizuki, suddenly asks her out. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World (East Fish Studio)

Kenichi Hamada is just a regular, middle-aged man working as an illustrator in Japan. One day, he is transported to another world and wakes to find himself in the middle of a dangerous forest filled with ravenous monsters. He quickly discovers a massive online shopping site that can deliver him exactly what he needs. Join Kenichi on his search for relaxation in a new world! (Official Trailer)

AQUARION Myth of Emotions (SATELIGHT)

The Aquarion, a giant mechanized fighting suit, is humanity's best weapon against interstellar threats. Human pilots trained and worked together to defeat Shadow Angels, invading Abductors, and kinetic energy monsters over thousands of years. Once again, humanity must turn to the Aquarion. With the fate of the Earth hanging in the balance, will the suit be enough to save mankind? (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 10

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM)

When a favored concubine becomes pregnant, Maomao is put to the test as her food taster. She must keep her wits sharp, not only to protect the concubine but also against rising dangers in the palace. A new concubine with powerful ties, an unsolved attempt at Jinshi's life, and a foreign envoy with impossible demands hint at a grand conspiracy poised to engulf the empire. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time (CloverWorks)

Alina thought she had found the perfect job as a guild receptionist. It's stable, safe, and has a super cute uniform. But this dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. Tired of the long nights, Alina starts taking down the bosses herself! She even earns the name Executioner for her impressive skills. Can she keep her identity a secret? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English and German

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! (ZERO-G)

Ms. Elf is intrigued by Japanese culture?! Working adult Kitase Kazuhiro's hobby is sleeping. Ever since he was a child, he's had exciting adventures in the mysterious other world he dreams about. One day, while exploring ancient ruins with an elf girl he befriended, he is unfortunately burned by the breath of a magic dragon he encounters. When he awakens from his dream, an elf girl who shouldn't be in his room is sleeping next to him… (Official Trailer)

Farmagia (Bridge)

In Felicidad, farmers known as the Farmagia raise monsters under the peaceful rule of the Magus Diluculum. After the Magus passes, a power struggle erupts among forces using monsters to seize control. In the town of Centvelt, Farmagia Ten and his friends band together against the despotic new ruler, Glaza. Ten, his friends, and their home-grown monsters must stay strong to defend their freedom. (Official Trailer)

Dragon Ball DAIMA – ENGLISH DUB (Toei Animation) *Only on Crunchyroll*

Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the "Demon Realm," a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them. (Official Trailer)

JANUARY 11

There's a rumor going around about the Seven Wonders of Kamome Academy. Nene Yashiro and her classmate, Kou Minamoto, work with Hanako-san to expose a traitor among the ranks of the Seven Wonders. After breaking No. 2, the Misaki Stairs, and No. 5, the 4 O'clock Library, only five remain. Can they uncover the perpetrator before it's too late? (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

The journey continues after an exhilarating performance that solidifies PROTOSTAR's bond. Now, Akira, Banri, and Chihiro are determined to build on their momentum as they face new challenges in the competitive entertainment industry. As the boys work to refine their skills and grow as aspiring idols, they encounter rival groups who push them to their limits. (Official Trailer)

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! (Bandai Namco Pictures)

Not every party treats you like a hero—especially when you're a lowly red mage like Yuke. So, after years of constant ridicule by his A-rank party members, he ditches them. Searching for a new party, he reunites with former students Marina, Silk, and Rain, and joins their group. But on a quest to conquer the world's greatest dungeon, they become entangled in chaos that threatens the world. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

JANUARY 12

Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch—once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school? (Official Teaser Trailer)

Dubs include: English and German

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World (SATELIGHT)

Togo Asagaki was the Red Ranger in a heroic Ranger squad. During their final battle against an evil organization, he gave his life to guarantee their triumph. But fate had other plans, and he found himself reborn in an entirely different world. Embracing his new role as an adventurer, he transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his pursuit of justice, helping those in need. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English

FEBRUARY 5

A year has passed since Subaru's victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia's camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German

COMING SOON

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- (A-1 Pictures)

Jinwoo has become a formidable necromancer with an army of loyal shadows at his command. But he must master these abilities while keeping them hidden from other hunters, all while racing against the clock to save his mother. As he faces humanity's toughest foes, Jinwoo pushes his body and mind to the limit, and the full extent of his newfound power is revealed. (Official Trailer)

Dubs include: English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish

Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga- (Studio VOLN)

The Blue Exorcist anime series continues with the upcoming -The Blue Night Saga-!

Dubs include: French and German

Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest (Okuruto Noboru)

In a world where heroes are born, not made, Ein's god-given gift is the weakest: the power to appraise things. Treated cruelly by his peers, Ein spends his days in self-abasement—until he meets Yuri, the spirit of the World Tree. Yuri and her protector, Ursula, bless Ein with the Spirit Eye, unlocking new strength. As his abilities grow, Ein embarks on a journey to uncover his true purpose. (Official Trailer)

SERIES CONTINUING FROM FALL 2024

