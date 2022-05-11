Danhausen May Have Lost to Tony Nese, But He Gained a Friend in Hook

Danhausen made his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite, and it went… well, probably not the way he wanted it to. Danhausen lost to Tony Nese in a quick squash match after Nese quickly hit him with a running knee in the corner to score the pinfall.

But while Nese and manager Smart Mark Sterling prepared to further punish Danhausen for being over as an "internet meme wrestler," Hook's music hit, and the Handsome Devil fended off Nese and Sterling to save Danhausen. Afterward, Danhausen was as surprised as anyone when Hook accepted his extended hand in a show of friendship.

See highlights from the match and its aftermath below:

What does the future hold for Hookhausen? That remains to be seen, though when Taz joined the commentary booth later in the night for the FTW title match later in the night, Jim Ross seemed to think it meant Danhausen would be joining the Taz family for Thanksgiving dinner, which would be a very evil Thanksgiving indeed. We're feeling generous with the tweet copying and pasting, so here's highlights from that match as well. Don't say we never gave you anything.

Jungle Boy also got a consolation prize for losing his match: a hug from Christian. Awww!

