Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Signals Season 3 Writers' Room Start

Showrunner Dario Scardapane announced that the writers' room for Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is open and at work.

Article Summary Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 writers' room is officially open, confirms showrunner Dario Scardapane.

NYCC 2025 revealed Season 2's Disney+ launch in March 2026 and premiered its first action-packed trailer.

Jessica Jones returns in the Season 2 trailer, alongside Foggy Nelson and chilling new scenes with Kingpin.

We also look back at Scardapane celebrating wrapping Season 2 filming.

Fans of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again had a whole lot to be excited about coming out of New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 earlier today. During the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel, it was announced that Season 2 would hit Disney+ screens in March 2026. Following that, the first trailer for the second season was screened, with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones making her presence known (and Ritter making a surprise appearance). Attendees also saw the return of Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson (who died during the series premiere), and some chilling looks at D'Onfrio's Kingpin (especially the boxing scene). But the good news didn't start there, with Scardapane taking to social media ro announce that the Season 3 writers' room was officially open and at work.

"Bummed to miss New York Comicon, but we're holding down the fort in the Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Writers Room. Yep, Season 3! Best bunch of maniacs I've ever worked with. Can't wait for y'all to see Season 2!," Scardapane wrote as the caption to his post announcing the good news. "[2nd pic- photo credit @feldmanmoses] Big shout out to our EP/Writer Jesse Wigutow for Tron: Ares. The room went out and checked it out in solidarity. Big day, we don't get out in the sunlight often. Congrats Jesse! 🥳. *Jen's not officially on the staff but she had to come out and show support. *Chantelle Wells I can't find your IG handle to tag you."

Here's a look back at D'Onofrio's ten-ton tease from last month that Season 3 had been given the green light, followed by some really great words to describe the upcoming second season:

2 is complete. 2 is quite something.

Emotional, chaotic and just plain Bat Shit Crazy! — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"And that is a WRAP on Season 2 of 'Daredevil Born Again," Scardapane began the caption to his post, announcing the big news with a personalized bobblehead (it will make sense in a minute). "Thank you to all who made this something truly special. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Matt Lillard, lili Taylor Krysten Ritter, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Gennaya Walton, Zabryna Guevara, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Eleena Khamedoost, and of course Phil Silvera!"

Scardapane continued, "Extra thanks to Michael Shaw and the entire Art Department for the flattering (?) Bobblehead, Iain Macdonald, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorehead, Hilary Spera, Jeff Waldron, Kevin Feige, Lou D'Esposito, Slick Naim, Angela Barnes, Cedric Nairn-Smith, Melissa Lawson-Cheung, Stephanie Filo, David Chambers, Derek Wimble, Dylan Hopkins, Vincent Casciani, Chantelle Wells, Jesse Wigutow, Heather Bellson, Omar Najam, Gene and John O'Neil and the man behind the wheel. Pete Leith. Best Cast Ever. Best Crew Ever."

Just because they were in the middle of filming the second season didn't mean Cox and D'Onforio didn't have some time for a quick break to show some love and appreciation to the viewers who've made the show a hit – and to drop the ten-ton tease that they're back in Hell's Kitchen – and how about the name on that gym? Here's a look at D'Onofrio and Cox thanking the fans for their support while also dropping a nice location teaser to get fans psyched for the second season, which is currently filming:

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Dalton.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

