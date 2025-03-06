Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Woll & Henson Set for Season 2 Return (???)

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum revealed that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are returning for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Hmmm...

Article Summary Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson return for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

[SPOILER] dies in a shocking Season 1 premiere attack led by Bullseye.

Marvel VP Brad Winderbaum discusses [SPOILER] death for Matt Murdock's growth.

Matt Murdock face challenges as both a lawyer and vigilante.

To say Disney has put a lot of faith into "The Man Without Fear" would be an understatement, as Marvel Television announced Daredevil: Born Again would be getting two seasons well before its series premiere on March 4th. Two of the cast members who have been along for the ride since the original Netflix series premiere in 2015 and returning for the sequel series are Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, reprising their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, law partners of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). In addition to their returns, Marvel Head of Streaming, TV, and Animation Brad Winderbaum revealed another surprise: Woll and Henson have punched their ticket to season two. The following contains major spoilers for the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again Stars Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson Won't Leave Charlie Cox's Side Anytime Soon

"Without going into spoiler territory, I will say that both Deborah and Elden are coming back for Season 2," Winderbaum told IGN. This comes as a surprise considering the fate of Matt's best friend, Foggy, in the premiere episode "Heaven's Half Hour," which sees the trio ambushed by Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye, who shows up in full costume and shoots up the bar, and Foggy being one of the unfortunate first victims. Leading up to that, Foggy receives a call, Matt goes on high alert and suits up as Daredevil as Bullseye launches his attack, too late to stop the onslaught. As Foggy bleeds out, Karen frantically tends to him as Daredevil does everything he can to stop Bullseye and snaps, throwing him off the roof of the multistory bar upon witnessing Foggy dying.

"The story needed it to happen," Winderbaum explained on why the creative team decided Foggy needed to die. "Matt, he had to struggle with his own internal demons in a way that only an event like that could bring about. It's something that happens in the books. When you look at the source material, the cost of violence is something that drives him – and also challenges him. I will say, I see Karen and Foggy as being intrinsically tied to Matt. I don't think there's a Matt Murdock story without those two characters, and I'm excited to see them both in Season 2 as well."

In the fallout, Matt and Karen abandon their law firm as Matt remained distant, with Karen moving to San Francisco, only reuniting for Dex's sentencing. The story establishes Matt's life in his new firm suspicious of Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) rise in politics, but remains cautious. As an observer, Matt "retires" Daredevil to try to fully commit to fighting crime as a lawyer. How will Henson's Foggy return? Some miracle resurrection? Flashbacks? Skrull disguise? We'll have to wait for new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, which also stars Margarita Levieva, Genneya Walton, Jon Bernthal, Michael Gaston, Nikki M. James, Michael Gandolfini, Zabryna Guevara, and Ayelet Zurer, stream Tuesdays on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!