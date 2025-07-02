Storm In X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1, We Ask Who's The Daddy? (XSpoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Hellfire Vigil, storm

Storm in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 as we ask... who's the daddy? (XSpoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Today's X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 is very heavy on the romantic relationships. But much of the discussion will focus on the Storm story. And her belief that she may be in the family way. That at least seems to be her instinct.

Though it appears that this is something reality might not be 100% on board with yet.

Only for her cosmic deity Eternity to grant her a boon, you know, to keep her spirits up.

And so Storm is given a future vision of hope. A very non specific future vision when it comes to years, but very specific on everything else.

For June the 16th at 6.16 am at an unspecified date in the future. Marvel Day. And giving clues as to the father…

Furaha, Swahili for a feeling of happiness. And as for the Father… conveniently unnamed, black hair and fangs? Is that Storm's lightning powers or something else? Candidates are lining up, with today's Avengers #28 and Black Panther…

Or maybe Wolverine, depending on how fangy you see him as. Although Wolverine does have a number of chilcren or children-types, such as clone DNA injected Laura Kinney in today's Wolverines And Deadpools #1.

Then there's always Dracula who definitely has fangs… and as past with Storm. And I suppose his hair may have been black…

Of course, that lightning-y hand might also include Hadad, originally Ba'al, storm god of the Annunaki and married to war goddess Anath. Might storm come around to his appeals?

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly & Javier Garrón, Jed Mackay, Netho Diaz & Sean Parsons, Stephanie Phillips & Roi Mercado, Geoffrey Thorne & Marcus To, Gail Simone & Luciano Vecchio, Eve L. Ewing & Federica Mancin, Alex Paknadel & Declan Shalvey, Jason Loo & Sara Pichelli, Murewa Ayodele & Luciano Vecchio and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, Avengers #28 by Jed MacKay and Andrea Broccardo, and Wolverines And Deadpools #1 by Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio are all published today by Marvel Comics.

X-MEN HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

(W) Jed MacKay, Various (A) Netho Diaz, Various (CA) Mateus Manhanini

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Written and drawn by the creators of the entire X-line, and featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began! A keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line across the next year! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $7.99 AVENGERS #28

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Valerio Schiti

AVENGERS REUNITED! In the face of DOOM, the Avengers stood tall. Now with the IMPOSSIBLE CITY under siege, the rest of the team arrives to bring down the MASTER OF EVIL! But the MAD THINKER won't go down easy as he unleashes a deadly new weapon! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINES & DEADPOOLS #1

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Alessandro Cappuccio

CLAWS & MUTANTS. MERCS & MOUTHS. DEADPOOLS & WOLVERINES! What's better than THE BEST THERE IS partnered up with the MERC WITH THE MOUTH? How about adding daughters ELLIE CAMACHO and LAURA KINNEY to the mission as they go up against a classic X-VILLAIN? Wolverines & Deadpools, baby! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

