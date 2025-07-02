Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys Wraps, The Rookie, Rob Mac & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, "Buffy," "Always Sunny," The X-Files, The Rookie, Eyes of Wakanda, Bridgerton, Pixar/Disney & more!

Article Summary In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys final season wraps filming, with showrunner Eric Kripke sharing a heartfelt message for fans.

Also: Charisma Carpenter reflects on Buffy’s writing; Bones reunion news; Rob Mac’s name change recap.

In addition, The Rookie teases Season 8, while The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson discusses Scully’s lasting impact.

Get updates on Eyes of Wakanda, Bridgerton S4, LEGO Star Wars, Pixar/Disney news, and more TV buzz.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Charisma Carpenter, FOX's Bones, "Always Sunny" Creator Rob Mac, The X-Files/Gillian Anderson, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Ballard, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Netflix's Bridgerton, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Sarah McLachlan/SPCA, Pixar/Disney, Apple TV+'s Neuromancer, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, "Buffy"/Charisma Carpenter, Bones, "Always Sunny" Creator Rob Mac, The X-Files/Gillian Anderson, The Rookie, Ballard, Eyes of Wakanda, Bridgerton, LEGO Star Wars, Alien: Earth, Pixar/Disney, Neuromancer, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 02, 2025:

The Boys: Kripke Confirms Final Season Filming Wrap in Heartfelt Post

Buffy Writers "Delivered Every Time," Work "Unparalleled": Carpenter

Bones Reunion Set for August: David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel & More

Always Sunny: Rob Mac Gives Himself 1 Minute to Explain Name Change

The X-Files: Scully "Continues to Impact My Life": Gillian Anderson

The Rookie Star Deric Augustine Offers New Looks at Season 8 Training

WWE Raw Review: Which Titles Changed Hands Last Night?

Ballard: Prime Video's July Trailer Spotlights "Bosch" Universe Series

The Sandman Season 2 Sneak Peek: Dream Has a Message for Lucifer

Eyes of Wakanda: "Black Panther" Spinoff Sneak Peek, Images Released

Bridgerton Season 4 Tone "Sort of Upstairs-Downstairs": Polly Walker

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Sequel Series Set for September

Alien: Earth Key Art Poster Shifts Spotlight to FX & Hulu Series' Cast

The Rookie, James Gunn/Nubia, The Sandman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Sarah McLachlan on Why She Still Can't Watch "Angel" SPCA Commercial

Does Pixar Have a Disney Problem? Thoughts on "Win or Lose" & "Elio"

Neuromancer: Apple TV+'s William Gibson Adapt Now in Production

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Reminder; Gillian Anderson on LEGO Honor

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!