Buffy Writers "Delivered Every Time," Work "Unparalleled": Carpenter

Charisma Carpenter on Buffy the Vampire Slayer's writing: "Ultimately, 'Buffy' was the best of its kind because of what lived on the page."

As we keep one eye on any updates regarding series star/EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series pilot for Hulu, we've keeping the other on what's been going on in and around the "Buffyverse." As we're sure you know by now, Charisma Carpenter her official "Buffy" and "Angel" first-watch podcast, Charisma Carpenter: The B*tch is Back! on Patreon. In the first episode (which you can check out above), Carpenter and guest Julie Benz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Dexter) cover everything from the show's fashion statements and the bloody FX work, to who was a great kisser and who was Darla's true soulmate. In a recent post, Carpenter highlighted how the show's writers knew how to "craft quippy, witty, and oh-so-sassy lines of dialogue—and they delivered every time" and "were the best in the business."

"I have to hand it to the writers of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer': they know how to craft quippy, witty, and oh-so-sassy lines of dialogue—and they delivered every time. Cordelia's one-liners were no exception. I'd argue that the writers of BTVS were the best in the business," Carpenter shared in the caption of her Instagram post that also included a clip of her and Benz from the podcast. "They reliably captured the tone and angst of 90s California youth, while using Shakespearean themes as the backbone of the show—stitching together contemporary feelings and fantasy with the melodrama of literary giants from the past. This blend made the show unique and, in my opinion, unparalleled. Ultimately, 'Buffy' was the best of its kind because of what lived on the page," she added.

"Tell everyone you've ever met that… The B*tch is Back! My official podcast is finally LIVE on [Patreon]! Join my community to laugh with me, reflect, and make sense of it all as I watch for the first time the iconic shows that helped shape who I am today. Your Buffy and Angel comfort content starts now!" Carpenter shared in the Instagram post announcing the podcast. "Special thanks to friend and thespian [Julie Benz] who not only answered the call, she showed-up honest, prepared and as funny as can be! Love you friend! Special thanks also to the incomparable [Maiya Sykes] for lending her incredible talent and expertise to the show. That is all Maiya singing the jingle. And it's fantastic! Right?! Give her love."

Buffy Sequel Series Involvement "Would Be My Dream": Carpenter

During Indiana Comic Con back in March, Carpenter offered her thoughts on the revival series and if she would consider returning as Cordelia Chase. "I hope so. From what I understand, there isn't even a pilot at the moment, so I hope – if I am involved – I hope so in some fashion it's more in a substantive way. That would be my dream," Carpenter shared (as reported by Collider) about the possibility of being involved with the potential series. "I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved to begin with, the best parts of it, Gail Berman, and then having Chloé Zhao direct – Oscar winner and, in general, badass [Laughs] – and then the Zuck sisters who are incredible writers and then obviously Sarah backing it and I hope to be part of it."

